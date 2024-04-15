Yoruba Nation Youths Declare Non-violent Pursuit of Self-determination

A group of Yoruba Nation youths, both at home and in the diaspora, emphasized their commitment to peaceful advocacy for self-determination and independence for the Yoruba Nation. Led by Prophet Ayodele Ologunloluwa, the group clarified that their objective is not violence but the legitimate pursuit of Yoruba sovereignty.

In response to statements from the Ondo State government warning against troublemaking under the guise of agitation, Ologunloluwa asserted that their cause is non-negotiable and cannot be deterred by intimidation. He emphasized their alignment with leaders such as Emeritus Professor Banji Akintoye and Chief Sunday Adeyemo (popularly known as Sunday Igboho) in their pursuit of peaceful self-determination.

“We are not troublemakers; we are advocates for the actualization of the Yoruba Sovereign State,” Ologunloluwa stated. “Our quest for self-determination is non-negotiable, and no amount of intimidation will make us waver.”

The group expressed disappointment at being misrepresented by the Ondo State government, which labeled them as terrorists. They clarified that their actions are rooted in international law and peaceful campaigns, disavowing any involvement in violence.

Ologunloluwa also called on the federal government to take action against individuals accused of instigating violence, urging authorities to ensure justice and uphold the rule of law.

“We call on the federal government and Southwest governors to engage in dialogue to address our legitimate aspirations peacefully,” Ologunloluwa concluded, emphasizing their commitment to peaceful advocacy for the Yoruba Nation’s self-determination.