South West

Yoruba Nation: Invaders met superior powers – Makinde

By: Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Date:

 

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State reiterated the government’s commitment to ensuring safety and security in the wake of the recent incident at the state secretariat. Speaking during a meeting with Major General Obinna Onubogu, the new General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Makinde expressed determination to spare no resources in guaranteeing a safe environment for all residents.

Makinde commended the security operatives for their prompt response to the situation at the secretariat, noting that their swift actions helped to quickly bring the situation under control. He emphasized the need for leaders to adopt comprehensive strategies beyond kinetic responses to effectively address challenges and maintain peace.

The governor extended gratitude to all security agencies, including the Police, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Department of State Service (DSS), Nigerian Army, Operation Burst, Amotekun, and others for their collaborative efforts in maintaining peace and security in the state.

Meanwhile, Major General Onubogu described the secretariat invasion as unfortunate and assured that the Nigerian Army, under his leadership, would work diligently to prevent such incidents from recurring. He emphasized the importance of synergy among security agencies to enhance security measures across the state.

During the meeting, the governor appealed for stability in leadership roles within security agencies to foster better collaboration and effectiveness in maintaining security. He emphasized the significance of winning both the war against challenges and the peace essential for progress and development.

Makinde emphasized that his administration would spare no effort in ensuring a safe and secure environment conducive to growth and development for all residents of Oyo State.

Iyanuoluwa Lawal
Iyanuoluwa Lawal

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

