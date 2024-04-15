Menu
Nigeria Diaspora News

US Based Nigerian Man, Michael Chidozie dies after American wife shoots him 4 times

By: Naija247news

Date:

Houston Man Dies Weeks After Wife Allegedly Shot Him During Argument

Michael Chidozie, a 26-year-old bodybuilder and father of two, passed away in Houston after succumbing to injuries sustained from being shot by his wife, Keaiirra Shavoiyae Chidozie, 28, during an argument on March 21.

Keaiirra allegedly fired four shots at Michael, critically injuring him. He was rushed to Ben Taub Hospital while Keaiirra was found with their young children in a panicked state.

Despite medical efforts and prayers, Michael’s condition deteriorated due to a severe spinal injury, and he passed away 18 days later.

Keaiirra was initially charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and claimed self-defense, stating she feared for her life when Michael followed her into their bedroom during the altercation.

Details about the argument leading up to the shooting remain unclear. Keaiirra retrieved a pistol from the bedroom during the argument and shot Michael multiple times.

Friends of the couple expressed shock, as they had never witnessed any violence between them.

Michael’s family is now raising funds to repatriate his body to Nigeria for burial, fulfilling his dream of returning to his homeland.

The Chidozie family described Michael as a devoted father, cherished son, and dear friend known for his kind heart and unwavering love for his family.

Keaiirra, released on bail, awaits her court appearance scheduled for May 23.

