Three killed, others injured as military vehicle clash with tricycle in Yobe

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Three persons have been reportedly killed while others sustained injuries after a military patrol vehicle crushed a Keke filled passengers in Yobe State.

The incident occurred on Sunday evening at the popular Garin-Alkali community, very close to Gashu’a, the headquarters of Bade local government area of Yobe State.

It was gathered that, thereafter, Keke riders and members of the public took to the streets to protest the death of a tricycle rider and two others by soldiers who were deployed to the town to provide security.

The incident is the latest case of violence in the town and the timely intervention of the Emir of Bade, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Suleiman helped in dousing the tension.

The Caretaker Chairman of Bade local government area, Ibrahim Babagana, confirmed the incident to newsmen.

However, as of the time of filling in this report, the headquarters of Sector 2 Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai has yet to make a statement.