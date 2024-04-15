Stock Market Dips Further, All Share Index Declines by 1.09%

April 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian stock market last week was down as 40 stocks shed weights.

The All Share Index and Market capitalization declined by 1.09% and 1.08% to settle at 102,314.56 trillion and N57.865 trillion from 103,437.67 and N58.498 respectively.

An aggregate of 1.132 billion units of shares were traded in 21,921 deals, valued at N28.6 billion.

The market breadth closed negative as only 19 stocks gained against 40 stocks that declined in their share prices week on week.

TOP 10 GAINERS

MORISON led other gainers in the course of last week with 20.75% growth, closing at N2.56 from the previous close of N2.12.

OANDO, TRANSCORP, DEAPCAP and OMATEK grew their share prices by 10.57%, 10.33%, 9.68% and 8.97% respectively.

Others among the top 10 gainers include: CAVERTON 7.23%, DAAR COMMUNICATION 6.56%, CWG 5.93%, Linkage Assurance 5.56% and LASACO 4.48% respectively.

TOP 10 LOSERS

ACCESSCORP led other price decliners, shedding 14.60% of its share price to close at N19.30 from the previous close of N22.60.

UCAP, GTCO, Flour mills and Sunu Assurance shed 13.92%, 13.75%, 13.55% and 13.24% respectively.

Other price decliners include: Regency Alliance (11.63%), FBNH (11.15%), Mutual Benefits (10.94%), Consolidated Hallmark Holdings (10.83%) and Multiverse (10.13%) respectively.(www.naija247news.com).