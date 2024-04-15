Menu
Soldier Arrested For Stabbing Motorcyclist To Death In Lagos

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A Lance Corporal of the Nigerian Army was arrested for stabbing a commercial motorcyclist during an altercation at a bar in the Itamaga area of Ikorodu, Lagos. The incident, which took place around 2 a.m., has shocked the local community.

According to eyewitness accounts, the altercation escalated when the soldier, who is attached to the 159 Battalion in Yobe State, allegedly used a gun-like jackknife to inflict a severe wound on the upper left side of the motorcyclist’s stomach. The motives behind the violent dispute remain unclear at this time.

Responding to the incident, local police officers quickly arrived at the scene and transported the critically injured man to an undisclosed hospital, where he is currently reported to be responding to treatment.

SP Benjamin Hudenyin, spokesperson for the Lagos State Police Command, confirmed the arrest of the Lance Corporal. “The suspect has been taken into custody, and we are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding this grievous assault,” stated Hudenyin.

The incident has raised concerns about violence involving service members and their interactions with civilians. The Nigerian Army has not yet issued a statement regarding the incident or the arrest of their personnel. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.(www.naija247news.com).

