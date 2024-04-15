PDP Braces for NEC Meeting Amidst Atiku-Wike Supremacy Battle

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) is facing intensified tension ahead of its National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting scheduled for Thursday, with key decisions looming over the party’s leadership and strategy.

The NEC, the party’s second highest organ after the National Convention, will convene for the first time in 19 months to address critical issues, including the appointment of a substantive national chairman to succeed Iyorchia Ayu.

The approaching meeting has reignited a power struggle between supporters of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and FCT Minister Nyesom Wike, each vying for control ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Atiku and Wike’s rift stemmed from disagreements during the 2023 elections, notably over the nomination of Ifeanyi Okowa as PDP’s vice presidential candidate and Ayu’s tenure.

As the meeting approaches, Atiku’s faction advocates for the prompt appointment of a new national chairman to replace interim chair Umar Damagum, while Wike’s supporters endorse Damagum’s confirmation.

The North Central region, Ayu’s native area, is firm on claiming his successor in accordance with the party’s constitution. Three contenders from the North Central, including Gabriel Suswam, Emmanuel Agbo, and David Ombugadu, have expressed interest in the position.

The PDP’s internal dynamics have deepened, evidenced by the House of Representatives’ recent call for Damagum’s resignation and the Senate caucus’ support for his continuation.

Governors within the party have proposed a swap deal between the North East and North Central regions, positioning Damagum as the national chairman and nominating Ombugadu as deputy, a move met with resistance from North Central stakeholders.

The battle for leadership intensifies as the PDP strives to solidify its stance and prepare for the upcoming elections, with conflicting factions grappling for influence within the party hierarchy.

