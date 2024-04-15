Oshiomhole apologises as “Former PDP Senator, Matthew Urhoghide, Joins APC in Edo States

Former Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee and ex-Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide, officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State along with eight former local government chairmen from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The reception ceremony, held in Benin City, saw Urhoghide and the other decampees formally welcomed into the APC by notable figures like former Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District.

During the event, Comrade Oshiomhole openly apologized to Senator Urhoghide for past political disagreements and acknowledged the mistakes made in not supporting him during previous elections.

Oshiomhole expressed regret for backing another candidate against Urhoghide, which he admitted led to the loss of Edo South to the PDP on two occasions. He highlighted the lessons learned and emphasized the importance of unity within the party to regain lost ground in Edo South.

In response, Senator Urhoghide expressed his happiness in rejoining the APC, the party he co-founded, and pledged to contribute towards its development. He commended the efforts of the present administration and expressed optimism about the APC’s potential to deliver even better governance.

Urhoghide emphasized the need to rebuild institutions in the state and urged party members to work diligently to secure victories in future elections.

The state APC Chairman, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, also extended apologies for any past grievances and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the party’s base by attracting more members from other political parties.

Overall, the reception of Senator Matthew Urhoghide and other defectors into the APC signaled a renewed focus on unity and strategic political maneuvers aimed at consolidating the party’s position in Edo State.