Menu
Search
Subscribe
South South

Oshiomhole apologises as “Former PDP Senator, Matthew Urhoghide, Joins APC in Edo States

By: Yetunde Kolawale

Date:

Former Chairman of the Senate Public Accounts Committee and ex-Senator representing Edo South Senatorial District, Matthew Urhoghide, officially joined the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State along with eight former local government chairmen from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

The reception ceremony, held in Benin City, saw Urhoghide and the other decampees formally welcomed into the APC by notable figures like former Governor Comrade Adams Oshiomhole and Senator representing Edo North Senatorial District.

During the event, Comrade Oshiomhole openly apologized to Senator Urhoghide for past political disagreements and acknowledged the mistakes made in not supporting him during previous elections.

Oshiomhole expressed regret for backing another candidate against Urhoghide, which he admitted led to the loss of Edo South to the PDP on two occasions. He highlighted the lessons learned and emphasized the importance of unity within the party to regain lost ground in Edo South.

In response, Senator Urhoghide expressed his happiness in rejoining the APC, the party he co-founded, and pledged to contribute towards its development. He commended the efforts of the present administration and expressed optimism about the APC’s potential to deliver even better governance.

Urhoghide emphasized the need to rebuild institutions in the state and urged party members to work diligently to secure victories in future elections.

The state APC Chairman, Emperor Jaret Tenebe, also extended apologies for any past grievances and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding the party’s base by attracting more members from other political parties.

Overall, the reception of Senator Matthew Urhoghide and other defectors into the APC signaled a renewed focus on unity and strategic political maneuvers aimed at consolidating the party’s position in Edo State.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Lawan seeks probe of alleged killing of civilians by soldiers in Yobe
Next article
“16 APC Aspirants, Including Gov Aiyedatiwa, Cleared for Ondo Gov Primary”
Yetunde Kolawale
Yetunde Kolawalehttps://naija247news.com

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Leaving Africa’s Colonial-Era Currency Will Be Hard, But May Be Wise

Naija247news Naija247news -
PETER DOYLE Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are contemplating an...

Anambra2025: Over 300 APGA Members Defect to Labour Party, Opposing Soludo’s Re-election Bid

Samuel Onyekwe Samuel Onyekwe -
In a significant political shift, more than 300 members...

“16 APC Aspirants, Including Gov Aiyedatiwa, Cleared for Ondo Gov Primary”

Kudirat Bukola Kudirat Bukola -
The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Lawan seeks probe of alleged killing of civilians by soldiers in Yobe

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on military...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Leaving Africa’s Colonial-Era Currency Will Be Hard, But May Be Wise

Globalism 0
PETER DOYLE Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger are contemplating an...

Anambra2025: Over 300 APGA Members Defect to Labour Party, Opposing Soludo’s Re-election Bid

South East 0
In a significant political shift, more than 300 members...

“16 APC Aspirants, Including Gov Aiyedatiwa, Cleared for Ondo Gov Primary”

South West 0
The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com