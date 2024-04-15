Menu
South East

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Renews Call for Additional South East States

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide has reignited efforts to secure additional states for the South East region, backed by the support of the Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA).

The South East has long sought an additional state to achieve parity with other zones in the country, most of which have six states, with one having seven. Despite previous requests to the government, this demand has not been met.

Daily Sun sources reveal that Ohanaeze is exploring new strategies to achieve this goal. A newly inaugurated committee within the organization has been tasked with prioritizing state creation, alongside leveraging the ongoing constitutional review process.

President General Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu reiterated this stance during a recent retreat for Igbo leaders in Enugu. He emphasized the need for devolution of power and restructuring of the 1999 Constitution to empower states and foster autonomous development.

“We stand for a restructured Nigeria where power will be devolved from the Federal Government to the States to enable the State Governments to develop at their own pace without hindrance,” Iwuanyanwu stated.

ILA’s Chief Chuks Muoma, SAN, and National Coordinator Victor Onwerenmadu expressed optimism that Ohanaeze’s renewed efforts and dialogue with the federal government will yield positive outcomes in advancing the interests of the South East.

