Political parties

Northern Group Rejects Atiku, Backs Wike for PDP Leadership

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

 

Amidst the ongoing crisis within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) over leadership control, a northern group has openly rejected the 2023 presidential candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and voiced support for Chief Nyesom Wike, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), to lead the party.

Just days before the crucial national executive council (NEC) meeting of the party, the Arewa PDP Transparency Group criticized the media skirmishes surrounding the party’s leadership and emphasized that Wike possesses the capability to positively transform the fortunes of the PDP.

In a statement issued by Hon. Haruna Bature, the national chairman of Arewa PDP Transparency Group, on Monday, it was highlighted that effective leadership is characterized by care, concern, and responsibility, which the PDP has lacked, leading to internal crises and electoral setbacks since 2015.

The statement condemned the fears expressed by some PDP leaders regarding Wike’s alignment with an APC government, attributing such concerns to jealousy and political myopia. Bature underscored the importance of inclusive and responsible leadership within the PDP and officially endorsed Chief Barr. Ezebuwon Nyesom Wike as the National Leader of the party.

This endorsement comes amidst ongoing political maneuvering within the PDP ahead of its crucial NEC meeting.

 

