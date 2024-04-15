Nigeria’s Headline Inflation Rises to 33.20% in March 2024, NBS Reports

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has announced that Nigeria’s headline inflation rate surged to 33.20% in March 2024, marking an increase from 31.70% recorded in February 2024.

According to the latest data released by the NBS, this represents a month-over-month inflation rise of 1.50 percentage points in the headline rate.

Year-over-year comparisons reveal a substantial 11.16 percentage point escalation in headline inflation from March 2023, when it stood at 22.04%.

The March 2024 figures indicate a significant uptick in headline inflation compared to the same month in the previous year.

Additionally, the month-on-month headline inflation rate for March 2024 was recorded at 3.02%, slightly lower by 0.10% compared to the rate observed in February 2024.

This suggests a moderated pace of average price level increase in March 2024 when compared to the preceding month.

More details to follow…