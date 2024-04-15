Nigerians demand apology from Pastor Eneche over ‘fake testimony’ accusation against woman

Nigerians have called on the Senior Pastor of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche, to apologise to a member of his church for publicly accusing her of giving ‘fake testimony’ during a church service on Sunday.

The female member, Anyim Veronica Nnenna, was embarrassed and accused of dishonesty during the testimony session.

In a video that went viral on Sunday, April 14, the member mounted the pulpit to testify of how she successfully graduated with a “Bachelor of Law” degree from the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) on Saturday, April 13.

She claimed to be the first graduate in her family, stating that she obtained a BSc in law.

“I’m the first graduate in my family. My siblings did not get to tertiary institutions due to some reasons. I was supposed to study Law for five years at the National Open University of Nigeria. However, I encountered some challenges that made me have an extra year,” she said.

As she spoke, she was interrupted by Enenche, who openly pointed out “that the testimony is a lie, there’s no such degree as a BSc in law,” casting doubt on her testimony.

He also told her she didn’t sound like a Law graduate, going by how she spoke.

The pastor asked her to return to her seat stressing that anyone who comes to lie at the pulpit does so at their own risk.

He said: “We are not playing here, we are not faking anything here, when she started that testimony and she is talking law, I knew there was nothing like law, no matter how bad it is, it has not gotten to that level. She said she got a degree in law, what degree BSC?

“Is there any lawyer here who has a BSc in law?.

“lie testimony, come to stand on the altar to tell lies in the name of testimony, anyone who dares that does it at their detriment, comes to make it looks like the word of God is fake, that what God is doing is not real, you do it at the detriment of yourself, he said.

Checks by the Nation on NOUN’s website reveals that the institution offers a “Bachelor of Law” program.

Following the incident, social media users have discovered the woman’s Facebook page and photos confirming she graduated from NOUN.

Also, a list of graduates who participated in the convocation on Saturday included the lady’s name (Anyim Veronica Nnenna).

She was listed to have graduated with LLB Law.

The video has sparked various reactions on social media, with some calling on Enenche to apologise for his actions, while others defend his stance, some of those who defended the pastor argue that the woman lacked eloquence as a law graduate.

An X user @DeborahToluwase wrote: “Apparently the lady accused of giving a fake testimony by Dunamis actually graduated from NOUN. Here is her name on the graduation list number 2262. I guess she probably had stage fright. The church should find a way to apologize to her for this embarrassment”

@Soulmedika argued: “The only thing Pastor Paul Enenche needs to do to that woman is apologise and it should be profuse! All the excuse of ‘it’s not the Pastor’s fault, the woman should have been able to articulate the name of her degree’ is lame! Ye, all should stop acting like Christianity is a cult!”

@KObambon stated: “If I am to apply the standard @Pastor Paul Enenche used to judge this woman, then I will also conclude that Pastor Paul Enenche is FAKE. If he were not fake, the HOLY SPIRIT would have revealed to him that the woman was saying the truth. The HOLY SPIRIT is not working in him.”

@phendykay submitted: “If spoken English is your yardstick for intelligence, YOU ARE A BIG FUU. This lady deserves a big apology for that embarrassment. Tell your Pastor, Paul Enenche.”

@oyiboediri wrote: “Pastor Paul Enenche actually needs to apologise to Anyim Vera. When people are called to testify in churches, especially for a church as big as Dunamis, they are first made to kind of audition the testimony.”

@ezeh_pat argued: “Chai, Imagine! So the Vera Anyim is even a police officer sef. She obviously did the law program to develop herself further on her job as police officer, only for Pastor Paul Enenche to just water down her years of efforts just like that by calling it a lie. Haba!”

@TheoAbuAgada wrote: “When will Pastor Paul Enenche of Dunamis Church International apologize to this woman for embarrassing her?Apparently, she actually graduated from the National Open University, NOUN, with a degree in Law. Either she had a stage fright during the testimony, or the educational standard at NOUN needs serious review, but that’s a discussion for another day.”

@ozii_baba stated: “What Pastor Paul Enenche did showed that he is also human. Most of us believe that every lawyer knows how to speak English – since oral and written communication are their major tools.However, he didn’t put into consideration that his altar can be intimidating, and fright is enough to affect our speech and grammar. Besides, stating that she’s the first graduate in her family is enough to tell Pastor Enenche of the girl’s background.”

One Philux Ibrahim, writing via Facebook, said: “We stand by this woman and the church needs to apologize on same stage for the embarrassing moment they caused her. Congratulation ma’am. Make una the appreciate God for una house and professors were help una but una say no oo na church of men una de go.”

Emmanuel Erondu said: “Congratulations madam. That man of God needs to be sued for public disgrace”