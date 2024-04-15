Nigerian attempts breaking 2 Guinness World Records

Mr Mayodele David, Initiator, Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon, and Ms Grace Anuforo, Team Member, Crocslake during a news conference on Sunday evening in Lagos.

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Mr Mayodele David, Initiator, Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon, has unveiled plans to attempt breaking two Guinness World Records simultaneously.

David said this during a news conference on Sunday evening in Lagos.

He said the goal was to become the world champions for the longest business pitch and highest fundraiser via livestream globally.

According to David, the resources and expertise garnered at the Guinness World Records event scheduled for October would help Nigerian entrepreneurs thrive in their businesses.

He revealed that his goal for the longest business pitch marathon would be three days while the fundraising event would be $15,000,000.

“The forthcoming event – Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon is both a crowdfunding platform and a business pitch environment where we attempt to break the Guinness World Records in Sanusi Fafunwa, Lagos by October, 2024.

“The funding would be channeled to Nigerian businesses across many sectors such as technology, agriculture to government parastatal as well as non-governmental organisations.

“We are getting support from venture capitalists locally and internationally and our focus is on businesses that are solving community based specific problems.

“We had applied to the Guinness World Records since March 2023, and have gotten approval and now we are in the planning stages of the event.

“The event is opened for business owners to present their pitches in the three day event upon which they would be verified if successful for funding to enable these entrepreneurs actualise their visions and dreams,” he said.

In her remarks, Ms Grace Anuforo, Team Member, Crocslake, added that the record breaking event would serve as an opportunity for young Nigerian entrepreneurs to participate and move their businesses to the next level.

She noted that the frustrations of talented young Nigerian entrepreneurs was largely due to lack of resources such as funding.

“We believe this is going to be a big way for entrepreneurs to achieve what needs to be achieved,” she said.(www.naija247news.com).