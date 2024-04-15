Menu
Nigeria Government Unveils Key Features of New Multipurpose Identity Card

By: Naija247news

Date:

 

The Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), has disclosed seven essential features of the newly proposed multipurpose identity card, aimed at enhancing efficiency and convenience for Nigerians.

These key details about the new card were shared on the official platform of the National Identity Management Commission.

Here are some of the highlighted features of the new multipurpose card:

1. **Single and Convenient**: The new National ID card will serve as a single, convenient, and General Multipurpose Card (GMPC), eliminating the need for multiple cards.

2. **Multiple Use Cases**: The GMPC will have diverse use cases, including payments/financial transactions, accessing government services and interventions, travel facilitation, among others.

3. **Collaboration with Financial Institutions**: NIMC is partnering with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) to enable seamless integration for payment and financial services.

4. **Powered by AFRIGO Card Scheme**: The card will leverage the AFRIGO card scheme, an indigenous initiative powered by NIBSS, ensuring efficient and secure transactions.

5. **Application Process**: Applicants for the new card will need to request it using their National Identification Number (NIN) through the self-service online portal, NIMC offices, or designated banks.

6. **Issuance through Banks**: The card will be issued through applicants’ respective banks, following established protocols similar to the issuance of debit/credit cards.

7. **Delivery Options**: Holders can either pick up the card at designated centers or opt for delivery to requested locations, with any associated costs to be borne by the applicants.

These features aim to streamline identity management and enhance the functionality of the new multipurpose card for the benefit of all Nigerians.

Naija247news
Naija247newshttps://www.naija247news.com/
Naija247news is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy.

