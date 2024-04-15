Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, widow over N3.2m counterfeit cash, lethal illicit substance

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has announced that its operatives intercepted a commercial bus conveying N3.2 million in counterfeit cash.

NDLEA said three suspects, eight-month pregnant Favour Peter, 24; Esther Adukwu, 27, and Ochigbo Michael, 39, were arrested at Jabi park in Abuja in a follow-up operation on Tuesday, April 9 following the seizure of the fake naira notes in Lokoja, Kogi State.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by Femi Babafemi, the NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, on Sunday.

He also announced that NDLEA operatives, in collaboration with men of the Nigerian Navy Ship Lugard base, Lokoja, intercepted 37-year-old Aliyu Lawal along Lokoja-Abuja road on Monday, recovering 620 blocks of cannabis weighing 310kg.

According to the statement, 10 sacks of the same psychoactive substance, weighing 98kg, were also seized along Okene-Lokoja-Abuja expressway by NDLEA operatives from Jama Obodo, 44, in a commercial bus coming from Ilesha, Osun State enroute Taraba State on Wednesday, April 10.

Announcing other interceptions and seizures made by the NDLEA, Babafemi said: “In Cross River State, a 40-year-old widow and mother of two, Mrs. Theodora Ita was on Monday 8th April arrested at Bassey Edom, Calabar, by NDLEA operatives for producing and selling a lethal new psychoactive substance, NPS, locally called ‘Combine’, which is a mixture of different strains of cannabis and opioids soaked in raw gin.

“As at the time of her arrest, 18 litres of the dangerous substance in used paint drums were recovered from her. In her statement, she claimed she started the illicit drug production and distribution in October 2023. Another suspect, Godwin Okon Samuel, 48, was apprehended at Essit Ebum area of Calabar with 39.4kg of cannabis sativa on Tuesday 9th April.

“While two suspects: Sani Mohammed, 43, and Christopher Eze, 64, were arrested in Sabon Gari area of Kano on Tuesday 9th April with 900,000 pills of opioid recovered from them, NDLEA operatives on patrol along Owerri-Onitsha road, Imo state on Friday 12th April intercepted a logistics truck with registration number JGB 403XB and recovered 230 blocks of cannabis sativa weighing 119kg hidden under household items after a thorough search.

“At least 252 kilograms of cannabis were seized during a raid at Ijesa Isu forest, Ekiti state on Saturday 13th April while four suspects: Adamu Umar, 39; Abdullahi A Gimba, 27; Julius Uduakhomu, 28; and Micheal Sunday, 24, were nabbed loading 40kg of same substance to the engine compartment of a gas truck at Agho village, Owan East, Edo state. Two motorcycles used in conveying the consignment to where the gas truck heading to the North was parked, were also recovered.

“In Ogun state, a suspect, Ismaila Ogun was arrested on Friday 12th April with 79kg cannabis at Imeko, while 18-year-old Friday Abah was nabbed with 410kg of the same substance when NDLEA operatives raided Obatedo camp, Itaogbolu forest, Akure North LGA, Ondo State.”

Reacting to the development, the Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of NDLEA, Brig. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (Retd) commended the officers and men of the Kogi, Cross River, Ondo, Ekiti, Ogun, Imo, Kano, and Edo Commands of the Agency for their outstanding feats in drug supply reduction.

Marwa equally applauded them and their counterparts in all the commands across the country for intensifying their WADA advocacy lectures, aimed at drug demand reduction.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Enugu Police Arrest One-Chance Robbers, Rescue Female Victim
Next article
NiMet forecasts 3-day sunshine, thunderstorms from Monday
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actor Alexx Ekubo mourns Jnr Pope and four others in Anambra boat mishap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo, has taken...

Soldier Arrested For Stabbing Motorcyclist To Death In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lance Corporal of the Nigerian...

Angela Okorie on why Zubby Michael won’t dare to mourn Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Angela Okorie weighs in...

Nigerian attempts breaking 2 Guinness World Records

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Mr Mayodele David, Initiator, Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon, and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actor Alexx Ekubo mourns Jnr Pope and four others in Anambra boat mishap

Entertainment 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo, has taken...

Soldier Arrested For Stabbing Motorcyclist To Death In Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lance Corporal of the Nigerian...

Angela Okorie on why Zubby Michael won’t dare to mourn Junior Pope

Entertainment 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Angela Okorie weighs in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com