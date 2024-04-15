Menu
National Grid Collapses to 629MW at 10:00am, Heightening Concerns for NESI

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

The national grid experienced a collapse to 629 megawatts (MW) by 10:00am on Monday, raising serious concerns for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). This development comes amidst earlier warnings of potential grid strain due to demands to fulfill Band A customer requirements.

Band A customers, who receive a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply per day, have been cited as a significant factor in the pressure on the grid.

Both the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) have engaged in a blame game over their inability to fulfill contractual obligations.

According to the Independent System Operator (SO), which serves as the technical arm of the TCN, as of 10:53am on Monday, only 770MW was dispatched to 10 DisCos.

Notably, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) reportedly received 0MW according to the Load Distribution Profile document.

Further details forthcoming…

Gbenga Samson
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

