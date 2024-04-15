National Grid Collapses to 629MW at 10:00am, Heightening Concerns for NESI

The national grid experienced a collapse to 629 megawatts (MW) by 10:00am on Monday, raising serious concerns for the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI). This development comes amidst earlier warnings of potential grid strain due to demands to fulfill Band A customer requirements.

Band A customers, who receive a minimum of 20 hours of electricity supply per day, have been cited as a significant factor in the pressure on the grid.

Both the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) and Distribution Companies (DisCos) have engaged in a blame game over their inability to fulfill contractual obligations.

According to the Independent System Operator (SO), which serves as the technical arm of the TCN, as of 10:53am on Monday, only 770MW was dispatched to 10 DisCos.

Notably, the Port Harcourt Electricity Distribution Company (PHEDC) reportedly received 0MW according to the Load Distribution Profile document.

Further details forthcoming…