Naira abuse: We’re investigating several other celebrities – EFCC

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says it is investigating several celebrities suspected of involvement in Naira abuse.

This is according to a statement released by EFCC spokesperson Dele Oyewale on Sunday.

Oyewale disclosed that the commission has summoned several celebrities for questioning, and they have provided valuable information during the interrogation process.

The EFCC emphasized its awareness of viral videos circulating online, depicting individuals engaging in acts of naira abuse.

The anti-graft agency commended the public for their vigilance in protecting the sanctity of the national currency, signaling a collective effort in combating financial misconduct.

“On the issue of the works of the commission against Naira abuse, dollarization of the economy, and the enforcement of all extant laws relating to them, the EFCC appreciates the avalanche of public awakening, support, and involvement demonstrated so far,” the statement reads in part.

“Increasingly, members of the public are drawing the attention of the Commission to video recording of abuse of the Naira by Nigerians from all walks of life. These gestures amply demonstrate rising consciousness of the public to the sanctity of our national currency and the need for collaborative engagement to sustain the tempo.

“To this end, the Commission will always investigate and prosecute anyone involved in the abuse of the Naira. Old videos being exhumed and flying around for the attention of the Commission are noted as the Commission is sensitive to the fact that its Special Task Force against Naira Abuse and Dollarization of the economy commenced operations on February 7, 2024. However, going forward, new videos of such infractions will be investigated and prosecuted.

“At the moment, the Commission is investigating several celebrities involved in Naira abuse. Many of them have made useful statements to the Commission and many more have been invited by investigators working on the matter.

“The EFCC will not relent in its no-sacred-cow mode of operations and the public should be wary of running afoul of laws against the crime.”

Recall crossdresser, Bobrisky was arrested by the Commission in Lagos for naira abuse.