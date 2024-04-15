Moves to de-register Labour Party’ll be resisted with our blood – Awamaridi

Labour Party Acting Chairman Warns Against Alleged Plot to Kill Party

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Acting National Chairman of the Labour Party, Prince Ifagbemi Awamaridi, has sounded an alarm over alleged plans to sabotage and de-register the LP, vowing to resist any attempts to dismantle the party.

Addressing journalists in Lagos, Awamaridi issued a press statement titled “Nigeria; the hard way, the only way,” expressing regret for the conduct of past party executives, which he described in Yoruba as “Gbajue” (fraud).

“I and other members of the party apologize for the disappointing conduct of the Gbajue executive,” Awamaridi stated.

He accused the former executives of commercially renting out the party as a Special Purpose Vehicle with the intention of killing it to facilitate its de-registration.

“The de-registration move they are making is done secretly, and we are aware. We will resist it with our last blood,” Awamaridi asserted.

Highlighting the LP’s current leadership, Awamaridi emphasized that they are now in charge of the party, declaring that any groups or individuals claiming to represent the Labour Party are merely political clubs due to the expiration of former executives’ tenures.

In the face of these challenges, the Labour Party under Awamaridi’s leadership remains determined to safeguard its existence and oppose any efforts aimed at undermining its integrity and relevance in Nigeria’s political landscape.