CrimeWatch

Man 63 accidentally kills 100-year-old mother in Osun

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 63-year-old man named Lukman Odejoju has been accused of causing his mother’s death following a dispute over the proceeds from their palm oil farm. The incident occurred over the weekend in the community of Kajola village in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to local sources, Lukman and his mother, Aminat Odejoju, were involved in a heated argument concerning who had the right to collect the money from their palm oil sales. The laborer who brought the proceeds from the farm reportedly triggered the disagreement. Aminat insisted that she was entitled to the money, a claim her son disputed. The argument escalated, leading Lukman to allegedly push his mother in a moment of rage, resulting in her death.

The Osun State Police Command, represented by spokesperson SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident. Opalola stated that Lukman had been detained and confessed to the act, though he claimed it was not intentional. He expressed remorse, suggesting he was momentarily overtaken by a force he could not understand which led him to push his mother fatally.

The deceased has been transported to the police station in Apomu, where further investigations are underway. This incident has sparked a wave of shock throughout the community as they mourn the loss of Aminat and grapple with the disturbing nature of the circumstances surrounding her death. (www.naija247news.com).

Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

