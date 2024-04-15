Man 63 accidentally kills 100-year-old mother in Osun

April 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A 63-year-old man named Lukman Odejoju has been accused of causing his mother’s death following a dispute over the proceeds from their palm oil farm. The incident occurred over the weekend in the community of Kajola village in Apomu, Isokan Local Government Area of Osun State.

According to local sources, Lukman and his mother, Aminat Odejoju, were involved in a heated argument concerning who had the right to collect the money from their palm oil sales. The laborer who brought the proceeds from the farm reportedly triggered the disagreement. Aminat insisted that she was entitled to the money, a claim her son disputed. The argument escalated, leading Lukman to allegedly push his mother in a moment of rage, resulting in her death.

The Osun State Police Command, represented by spokesperson SP Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the incident. Opalola stated that Lukman had been detained and confessed to the act, though he claimed it was not intentional. He expressed remorse, suggesting he was momentarily overtaken by a force he could not understand which led him to push his mother fatally.

The deceased has been transported to the police station in Apomu, where further investigations are underway. This incident has sparked a wave of shock throughout the community as they mourn the loss of Aminat and grapple with the disturbing nature of the circumstances surrounding her death. (www.naija247news.com).