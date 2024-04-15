Lawan seeks probe of alleged killing of civilians by soldiers in Yobe

Former Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, has called on military authorities to immediately investigate the killing of three innocent civilians by soldiers in Gashu’a, the headquarters of Bade Local Government Area of Yobe State.

It was reported on Sunday that soldiers fired indiscriminately into groups of protesters who were approaching their stop-and-search check point near Gashua bridge to protest the alleged killing of a tricycle operator by the soldiers in Gashu’a.

Reports indicate that a total of three civilians were allegedly killed while 12 people were allegedly taken to Federal Medical Centre Nguru, for treatment over injuries sustained from the attack by the soldiers.

The former Senate President, in a statement he personally signed on Sunday, demanded a swift investigation by the military into the tragic incident.

Lawan, who currently chairs the Senate Committee on Defence, said that efforts must be made by the Nigerian Army to ensure that the perpetrators behind the acts of violence are held accountable and responsible for their actions.

He said, “Gashua community has always been a peaceful place with calm people, who always give support and cooperate with the military, paramilitary, and, indeed, all government agents operating in the town.”

He further appealed to residents for calm, while assuring that he has already spoken with military authorities to ensure that those responsible are apprehended and dealt with according to the law. He emphasised that justice will be served.

He has also already taken full responsibility for the treatment of all those who were injured.

The statement read, “I am deeply saddened by the Sunday’s tragic event that took place in Gashua, Yobe State, where soldiers allegedly killed three innocent civilians who were amongst those protesting the killing of a tricycle operator by the soldiers.

“I call on the military authorities to swiftly investigate and bring to justice those responsible for the killings. It is imperative that those behind these senseless acts of violence are held accountable for their actions. Justice must be served for the victims and their families.

“Accordingly, I have waded into the issue by contacting the Bade Local Government Chairman and Commanding Officer for an hourly brief to keep me abreast of developments. I have also taken responsibility for the treatment of all the 12 persons who sustained various forms of injuries from attacked by the soldiers.

“I urge the community of Gashua in Bade local government area, to remain calm and peaceful in the midst of this tragedy.

“I stand in solidarity and unity with the residents of Gashu’a during this difficult time to mourn the loss of innocent lives. Together, we can honour the memories of the lives lost and work towards a more peaceful and just society for all.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those who died during this tragic incident. May the souls of the deceased rest in Aljannatul Firdaus.”