Kanye West Struggles to Sell Uninhabitable Malibu Mansion

The Malibu Beach area of Los Angeles boasts some of California’s most coveted real estate, but Kanye West is facing challenges finding a buyer for his oceanside mansion. The 46-year-old rapper purchased the gutted estate for a staggering $57 million in 2021, but its current state as a concrete shell is deterring potential buyers.

Originally listed for $53 million in January, West has since slashed the price by $14 million, making the property available for $39 million. However, with no walls, decor, or basic amenities, the mansion presents a daunting renovation project for any average buyer.

West’s best hope may lie with a developer who has both the budget and vision to transform the property. The home’s original design by renowned architect Tadao Ando, known for his minimalist concrete structures, has been compromised by West’s alterations, including stripping windows, electrical, doors, and plumbing.

The estate’s listing agent, Jason Oppenheim of the Oppenheim Group, acknowledges the substantial investment required to complete the project, estimating it will cost “several million dollars.” Despite West’s attempt to highlight the architect’s minimalist aesthetic, the mansion’s unfinished state presents a challenging sell.

With its future uncertain, West and his team face an uphill battle in finding the right buyer willing to take on the extensive renovation and restore the property to its former glory.