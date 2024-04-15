Menu
Junior Pope: Hilda Dokubo issues stern warning to Nollywood movie producers

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Veteran Nollywood actress Hilda Dokubo,  has warned Nollywood movie producers to take necessary precautions as she weighs in on her junior colleague, Junior Pope‘s passing.

In a video she shared on her Instagram page, the actress sent her condolences to Nollywood practitioners as she stated that five of their colleagues lost their lives to an avoidable death.

She suggested that if producers provided life jackets and actors refused to board boats without them, the recent unfortunate incident could have been avoided.

The actress made a plea to Emeka Rollas to prioritize the welfare of actors and take action to prevent further tragedies.

Captioning the video, she wrote: “Some deaths are avoidable! It is time to put actors welfare on the table! It is time to save the lives of those still alive. It’s important to practice in a safe and secured environment. There must be travel rules.., haba! Five persons one day? Then water spirits, native doctors, mermaid worshippers and all other kinds of craziness!”(www.naija247news.com).

