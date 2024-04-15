Menu
Junior Pope: Filmmaker donates N1.2m to families of late makeup artist, soundman

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A filmmaker Chukwuma Innocent Ideh has donated to the families of soundman and makeup artist who died in the boat accident on the Anam River.

He donated N500,000 into the soundman’s account and gave the bereaved makeup artist’s family a donation of N700,000.

After it was announced on Thursday that actor Junior Pope had died, the two young creatives were also discovered dead after they were retrieved from the River two days into the incident.

They had been coming from a movie shoot in Asaba when their boat capsized in the Anam River in Anambra state.

Social media users responded differently to screenshots of the money the director had transferred; some fans praised him for helping the family.(www.naija247news.com).

Drunk driver crushes three sisters to death in Nasarawa
