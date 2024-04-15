Joint Initiative: Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Invest €100 Million in Sahel Agriculture

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic have come together to invest €100 million aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience among small-scale food producers in the Sahel region.

The initiative, announced during the pre-launch of the ‘Soil Values’ initiative by the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) in Abuja, focuses on combatting desertification, land degradation, and improving landscape and watershed management through participatory planning integrating soil, water, and biodiversity.

According to Bidjokazo Fofana, the Programme Director at IFDC, the funding will drive lasting impacts in addressing food insecurity and sustainability challenges in the Sahel.

Fofana highlighted the breakdown of investments, with Nigeria leading by investing €40 million, while Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic each contribute €20 million.

Explaining Nigeria’s selection for the program’s regional launch, Fofana expressed confidence in Nigeria’s productivity and its potential to significantly impact the Soil Values initiative compared to other participating countries.

The project aims to provide training to farmers, particularly focusing on small-scale farmers, women, and youth, to enhance agricultural practices and increase productivity.

Prem Bindraban, Senior Technical Adviser at IFDC, emphasized the project’s role in supporting institutional investments and facilitating the effective implementation of broader agricultural programs.

Yusuf Ramani, Country Director of IFDC, emphasized the project’s focus on Nigeria’s northern regions, addressing gaps in the agricultural sector to align with the government’s agenda of improving food security nationwide.