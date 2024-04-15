Menu
Search
Subscribe
Economy

Joint Initiative: Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Invest €100 Million in Sahel Agriculture

By: Joseph Adam

Date:

 

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Nigeria, Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic have come together to invest €100 million aimed at enhancing agricultural resilience among small-scale food producers in the Sahel region.

The initiative, announced during the pre-launch of the ‘Soil Values’ initiative by the International Fertilizer Development Centre (IFDC) in Abuja, focuses on combatting desertification, land degradation, and improving landscape and watershed management through participatory planning integrating soil, water, and biodiversity.

According to Bidjokazo Fofana, the Programme Director at IFDC, the funding will drive lasting impacts in addressing food insecurity and sustainability challenges in the Sahel.

Fofana highlighted the breakdown of investments, with Nigeria leading by investing €40 million, while Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger Republic each contribute €20 million.

Explaining Nigeria’s selection for the program’s regional launch, Fofana expressed confidence in Nigeria’s productivity and its potential to significantly impact the Soil Values initiative compared to other participating countries.

The project aims to provide training to farmers, particularly focusing on small-scale farmers, women, and youth, to enhance agricultural practices and increase productivity.

Prem Bindraban, Senior Technical Adviser at IFDC, emphasized the project’s role in supporting institutional investments and facilitating the effective implementation of broader agricultural programs.

Yusuf Ramani, Country Director of IFDC, emphasized the project’s focus on Nigeria’s northern regions, addressing gaps in the agricultural sector to align with the government’s agenda of improving food security nationwide.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Dunamis: Woman accused of fake testimony, NOUN law graduate
Next article
Enugu Disco Announces System Collapse, Power Outage Across South-East
Joseph Adam
Joseph Adamhttps://naija247news.com/

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

APC Suspends Abdullahi Ganduje Following Corruption Allegations

Yetunde Kolawale Yetunde Kolawale -
Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives...

Nigeria Government Unveils Key Features of New Multipurpose Identity Card

Naija247news Naija247news -
  The Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission...

Royal Exchange Plc Records 75.83% Subscription in Rights Issue

Gbenga Samson Gbenga Samson -
Royal Exchange Plc, a life assurance, health insurance, and...

Enugu Disco Announces System Collapse, Power Outage Across South-East

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has alerted...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

APC Suspends Abdullahi Ganduje Following Corruption Allegations

Political parties 0
Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives...

Nigeria Government Unveils Key Features of New Multipurpose Identity Card

Digital Economy 0
  The Federal Government, through the National Identity Management Commission...

Royal Exchange Plc Records 75.83% Subscription in Rights Issue

Quoted Companies 0
Royal Exchange Plc, a life assurance, health insurance, and...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com