Menu
Search
Subscribe
Political parties

INEC Submits Electoral Documents in Kogi Election Petition Tribunal

By: Peter Okafor

Date:

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented crucial electoral documents on Monday before the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, countering the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging the victory of Gov. Usman Ododo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the proceedings, INEC’s counsel, Uchenna Njoku, representing Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, tendered various documents related to the conduct of the Kogi governorship election held on November 11, 2023. These documents included INEC Regulations and Guidelines, Electoral Officer Manuals, various forms, lists of accredited agents, and receipts of payment.

Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, leading the three-member tribunal panel, admitted the documents as evidence and marked them as exhibits. Following this, Njoku requested an adjournment to allow INEC to present its witnesses on the next hearing date.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned the matter until April 16 to continue with the hearing.

Earlier discussions at the tribunal addressed the timeline for presenting cases and filing final written addresses. Justice Birnin-Kudu adjusted the schedule, reducing the time for respondents’ lawyers to present their case to five days instead of ten, with the possibility of additional time if needed.

APC’s counsel, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, appealed against reducing the preparation days but assured cooperation for timely completion of their case.

The SDP and its candidate had concluded their case on April 5 after presenting 25 witnesses. The tribunal continues to address the petition challenging the outcome of the Kogi governorship election.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Northern Group Rejects Atiku, Backs Wike for PDP Leadership
Next article
Moves to de-register Labour Party’ll be resisted with our blood – Awamaridi
Peter Okafor
Peter Okaforhttp://Naija247news.com
Peter Okafor Financial Journalist | Editor | Contributor Overview: Peter Okafor is a seasoned Financial Journalist, astute Editor, and valued Contributor at Naija247news Media Group. With an unwavering passion for dissecting complex financial landscapes, Peter has become a trusted name in delivering incisive and insightful coverage of economic events, market trends, and corporate dynamics. Professional Journey Peter's journey in financial journalism has been marked by a commitment to excellence. Joining the ranks of Naija247news, he has consistently demonstrated a keen understanding of the intricate interplay between finance and the global socio-economic fabric. Expertise: Specializing in financial markets, economic analyses, and business developments, Peter Okafor has honed his expertise over the years. His ability to unravel intricate financial narratives and present them in a comprehensible manner sets him apart in the world of financial journalism. Contributions As an Editor and Contributor, Peter has played a pivotal role in shaping the narrative of Naija247news. His contributions extend to thought-provoking articles, in-depth market analyses, and coverage of key events that impact the financial landscape. Educational Background: Peter holds a degree in Journalism, complemented by specialized courses in Finance and Business Reporting. His educational foundation has provided him with the tools to navigate the intricate world of financial journalism. Innovation and Adaptability: In an era of evolving media landscapes, Peter Okafor exemplifies innovation and adaptability. Leveraging digital platforms and emerging technologies, he ensures that financial insights reach a diverse audience, fostering financial literacy and awareness. Awards and Recognition: Peter's commitment to journalistic excellence has not gone unnoticed. He has been the recipient of several awards, recognizing his outstanding contributions to the field of financial journalism. Vision for the Future: Looking ahead, Peter Okafor envisions a future where financial journalism continues to empower individuals, shape economic policies, and drive positive change. His dedication to staying at the forefront of financial news underscores his commitment to this vision. Connect with Peter Okafor: - LinkedIn: [Peter Okafor](#) - Twitter: [@PeterOkafor_N247](#) In the dynamic realm of financial journalism, Peter Okafor stands as a stalwart, combining experience, expertise, and a forward-looking vision to illuminate the path of financial understanding for a global audience.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Moves to de-register Labour Party’ll be resisted with our blood – Awamaridi

Naija247news Naija247news -
Labour Party Acting Chairman Warns Against Alleged Plot to...

Northern Group Rejects Atiku, Backs Wike for PDP Leadership

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Amidst the ongoing crisis within the People’s Democratic Party...

Igbo States Ready for Nigeria’s Federation Renegotiation, ADF Affirms

Joseph Adam Joseph Adam -
The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has declared the collective...

Caroline Celico Denies Divorce Claims Due to Kaka Being “Too Perfect

Idowu Peters Idowu Peters -
  Caroline Celico, the former wife of Brazilian football legend...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Moves to de-register Labour Party’ll be resisted with our blood – Awamaridi

Political parties 0
Labour Party Acting Chairman Warns Against Alleged Plot to...

Northern Group Rejects Atiku, Backs Wike for PDP Leadership

Political parties 0
  Amidst the ongoing crisis within the People’s Democratic Party...

Igbo States Ready for Nigeria’s Federation Renegotiation, ADF Affirms

South East 0
The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has declared the collective...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com