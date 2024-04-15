INEC Submits Electoral Documents in Kogi Election Petition Tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) presented crucial electoral documents on Monday before the Kogi State Election Petition Tribunal in Abuja, countering the petition filed by the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and its candidate, Murtala Ajaka, challenging the victory of Gov. Usman Ododo.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

During the proceedings, INEC’s counsel, Uchenna Njoku, representing Chief Kanu Agabi, SAN, tendered various documents related to the conduct of the Kogi governorship election held on November 11, 2023. These documents included INEC Regulations and Guidelines, Electoral Officer Manuals, various forms, lists of accredited agents, and receipts of payment.

Justice Ado Birnin-Kudu, leading the three-member tribunal panel, admitted the documents as evidence and marked them as exhibits. Following this, Njoku requested an adjournment to allow INEC to present its witnesses on the next hearing date.

The tribunal subsequently adjourned the matter until April 16 to continue with the hearing.

Earlier discussions at the tribunal addressed the timeline for presenting cases and filing final written addresses. Justice Birnin-Kudu adjusted the schedule, reducing the time for respondents’ lawyers to present their case to five days instead of ten, with the possibility of additional time if needed.

APC’s counsel, Emmanuel Ukala, SAN, appealed against reducing the preparation days but assured cooperation for timely completion of their case.

The SDP and its candidate had concluded their case on April 5 after presenting 25 witnesses. The tribunal continues to address the petition challenging the outcome of the Kogi governorship election.