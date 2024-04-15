Igbo States Ready for Nigeria’s Federation Renegotiation, ADF Affirms

The Alaigbo Development Foundation (ADF) has declared the collective preparedness of the seven Igbo-speaking states in Nigeria for the reconstitution and renegotiation of Nigeria’s federation through a new constitution. This move is aimed at guaranteeing self-determination for various states, segments, and regions across the country.

According to the ADF, the persistent chaos within the Nigerian federation is a root cause of the ongoing terrorism, banditry, and violence that have made life unbearable for many in Nigeria. The foundation emphasized the urgent need to establish an equitable federal structure rooted in social justice, highlighting that reconstitution and renegotiation of the Nigerian federation have become imperative.

“This should be achieved through the creation of a new people’s constitution, rather than the amendment of the 1999 Constitution pursued by current and former National Assemblies since 1999,” the ADF stated.

The ADF advocates a return to Regional Autonomy and Fiscal Federalism, pointing to the 1963 Regional Constitution agreed upon by Nigeria’s founding fathers as a model for this restructuring.

During a press briefing following the inaugural meeting of the newly elected Executive of the group in Enugu over the weekend, Prof. Ukachukwu Awuzie, the National President of ADF, emphasized the need for Ndigbo to develop comprehensive infrastructural master plans, including a robust rail system linking major industrial, commercial, and administrative centers within Alaigbo.

The ADF also called for public debates on the 700-kilometer Lagos-Calabar coastal highway project, expressing concerns about potential hindrances to the development of seaports in the southeast if the construction of bridges is not adequately planned to accommodate port requirements.

Awuzie urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to prioritize electoral reforms and judicial system reform to curb growing political anarchy and restore public confidence in Nigeria’s democratic process.

Regarding the incarceration of Nnamdi Kanu, the ADF condemned it as an infringement on fundamental rights to self-expression, especially in comparison to the government’s lenient treatment of individuals who have taken up arms against the state.

Furthermore, the ADF announced its intention to initiate a process of monitoring the developmental engagements of governments in the Southeast and Delta/Rivers axis, aiming to hold political and administrative leaders accountable and compel them to provide transparent stewardship to the region’s people.