I wrote ‘No competition’ for Davido, 1Da Banton claims

Singer Godson Ominibie Epelle, widely known as 1Da Banton, recently shared insights into his creative contributions to Davido’s music during an appearance on the Afrobeats Podcast hosted by Adesope.

1Da Banton revealed that he not only wrote Davido’s track “No Competition” featuring Asake but also produced “Na Money” featuring Angelique Kidjo and The Cavemen.

Reflecting on his musical journey, 1Da Banton credited popular skit maker and singer Nasboi for inspiring him to pursue music, particularly during the time when Nasboi was dating his older sister.