Fake B.Sc Law Testimaony: Pastor Paul Eneche bows to public pressure, apologises to Member

Dunamis International Gospel Centre Apologizes to Female Worshiper Over Testimony Incident

The Dunamis International Gospel Centre in Abuja has issued an apology to Veronica Anyim, a female worshiper who was publicly questioned during her testimony on Sunday.

In a statement released on Monday and signed by the Personal Assistant to the Senior Pastor, Sylvester Edoh, the church clarified that there was no intention to embarrass or hurt Anyim during the encounter.

The statement emphasized that while the church upholds standards of excellence and integrity, the Senior Pastor, Dr. Paul Enenche, deeply regrets any inconvenience caused to Ms. Anyim Veronica Nnenna. The church remains committed to her physical welfare and spiritual growth.

Explaining the incident, the statement mentioned concerns raised about Anyim’s language proficiency and the clarity of her academic credentials during her testimony at the Glory Dome. These concerns led to questions about her qualifications, particularly her claim of graduating with a “Bsc in Law.”

The church clarified that the interruption of Anyim’s testimony was not intended to publicly embarrass her, but rather stemmed from a commitment to uphold standards within the church community.

The statement also highlighted that once it was confirmed that Anyim’s testimony was genuine, the Senior Pastor reached out to her personally to express concern and extend support.

The church expressed regret for any hurt or embarrassment caused and reiterated its commitment to maintaining integrity and excellence in all aspects of its ministry.