Menu
Search
Subscribe
CrimeWatch

Enugu Police Arrest One-Chance Robbers, Rescue Female Victim

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Enugu State Police Command has arrested one-chance robbers within Enugu metropolis and rescued a female victim.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Spokesman, in a statement on Sunday, said that the feat was achieved by police operatives serving at the Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu on April 9, at about 7:30 p.m.

Ndukwe said that the police operatives rescued a female abducted victim (names withheld) and arrested her alleged abductors, Ejike Okorie, 26, and Christopher Kindness, 25, both of Ameke Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area (LGA)..

He said: “An angry mob had earlier intercepted the suspects before the police intervened swiftly.

“The angry mob had beaten them up, and burnt their criminal operational minibus at the P-and-T Bus Stop, Okpara Avenue, after an alarm was raised over the victim’s abduction.

“A preliminary investigation has shown that the suspects confessed to the crime.

“They stated how they and others at large have been perpetrating the criminal acts of “one-chance” robbery, abduction, and fraudulently obtaining money and other belongings from unsuspecting victims within Enugu metropolis.”

Ndukwe said that the suspects would be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had commended the police operatives for their quick intervention, thereby preventing the angry mob from murdering the suspects in the name of jungle justice.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner urged residents to always adhere to the laws by arresting and handing criminal suspects over to the police for necessary investigation and prosecution.

“Residents should desist from resorting to self-help in the form of criminal act of jungle justice,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
19 Persons Killed In Oyo-Ogbomoso Auto crash
Next article
NDLEA arrests pregnant woman, widow over N3.2m counterfeit cash, lethal illicit substance
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Actor Alexx Ekubo mourns Jnr Pope and four others in Anambra boat mishap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo, has taken...

Soldier Arrested For Stabbing Motorcyclist To Death In Lagos

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lance Corporal of the Nigerian...

Angela Okorie on why Zubby Michael won’t dare to mourn Junior Pope

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Angela Okorie weighs in...

Nigerian attempts breaking 2 Guinness World Records

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
Mr Mayodele David, Initiator, Crocslake Business Pitch Marathon, and...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Actor Alexx Ekubo mourns Jnr Pope and four others in Anambra boat mishap

Entertainment 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo, has taken...

Soldier Arrested For Stabbing Motorcyclist To Death In Lagos

CrimeWatch 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A Lance Corporal of the Nigerian...

Angela Okorie on why Zubby Michael won’t dare to mourn Junior Pope

Entertainment 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood actress Angela Okorie weighs in...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com