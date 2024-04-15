Enugu Police Arrest One-Chance Robbers, Rescue Female Victim

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Enugu State Police Command has arrested one-chance robbers within Enugu metropolis and rescued a female victim.

DSP Daniel Ndukwe, the Command’s Spokesman, in a statement on Sunday, said that the feat was achieved by police operatives serving at the Central Police Station (CPS) Enugu on April 9, at about 7:30 p.m.

Ndukwe said that the police operatives rescued a female abducted victim (names withheld) and arrested her alleged abductors, Ejike Okorie, 26, and Christopher Kindness, 25, both of Ameke Ngwo, Enugu North Local Government Area (LGA)..

He said: “An angry mob had earlier intercepted the suspects before the police intervened swiftly.

“The angry mob had beaten them up, and burnt their criminal operational minibus at the P-and-T Bus Stop, Okpara Avenue, after an alarm was raised over the victim’s abduction.

“A preliminary investigation has shown that the suspects confessed to the crime.

“They stated how they and others at large have been perpetrating the criminal acts of “one-chance” robbery, abduction, and fraudulently obtaining money and other belongings from unsuspecting victims within Enugu metropolis.”

Ndukwe said that the suspects would be arraigned in court and prosecuted once investigations are concluded.

He said that the Commissioner of Police, Mr Kanayo Uzuegbu, had commended the police operatives for their quick intervention, thereby preventing the angry mob from murdering the suspects in the name of jungle justice.

Ndukwe said that the commissioner urged residents to always adhere to the laws by arresting and handing criminal suspects over to the police for necessary investigation and prosecution.

“Residents should desist from resorting to self-help in the form of criminal act of jungle justice,” he said.(www.naija247news.com).