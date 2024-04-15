Menu
Enugu Disco Announces System Collapse, Power Outage Across South-East

By: Joseph Adam

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc (EEDC) has alerted residents of the South-East region about a total system collapse that occurred at its transmission station around 2:41 am on Monday.

According to Emeka Ezeh, the Head of Corporate Communications at EEDC, the system collapse has led to a loss of supply to all interface TCN (Transmission Company of Nigeria) stations. Consequently, the EEDC is unable to provide electricity services to customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.

Ezeh stated in a press release issued on Monday: “The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company Plc wishes to inform our esteemed customers of a total system collapse which occurred at 2:41 am today, April 15, 2024. This resulted in the loss of supply to all our interface TCN stations. Consequently, we were unable to provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states.”

However, Ezeh mentioned that efforts are underway to resolve the situation, with supply gradually being restored at the Awada TCN station in Onitsha by 7:30 am. The EEDC is maintaining communication with relevant authorities and awaiting full restoration of supply by the National Control Centre (NCC) in Oshogbo.

The recent system collapse marks Nigeria’s sixth power grid collapse of 2024. The nation generates an average of 4,000 MW of electricity for about 200 million citizens, but this capacity is often challenged by gas supply constraints, transmission infrastructure vandalism, liquidity crises, and other factors.

