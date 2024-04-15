Dunamis: Woman accused of fake testimony, NOUN law graduate

A woman, Veronica Anyim, who was suspected by the senior pastor of the Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, Paul Enenche, of giving a fake testimony at the church, graduated from the Law Department of the National Open University of Nigeria.

Anyim’s video, which went viral on Sunday, showed Enenche questioning the credibility of the woman’s testimony at his church in Abuja.

She claimed to have graduated with a “BSc in Law” from NOUN but was interrupted by Enenche, who accused her of lying.

He told her she didn’t sound like a Law graduate, going by how she spoke. He also told her that there is nothing like a “BSc in Law” and demanded that she leave the pulpit.

Recall that in 2016, NOUN formally announced the suspension of admissions into its Law programme.

The decision, according to its Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Abdallah Adamu, was a sequel to the exclusion of graduates of its Law programme by the Council for Legal Education from attending the Nigerian Law School.

He also premised the decision on the advice of the National Universities Commission that students should be stopped from undertaking the course, pending the resolution of the impasse generated by the refusal of the Law School to allow NOUN graduates to attend its programme.

However, multiple checks by PUNCH Online revealed that Anyim was a law graduate from the institution.

Anyim, matric number: NOU133971176, and full name: Anyim Veronica Nnenna, paid her first e-facilitation fee, ICT fee, and Library fee at the university on March 21, 2017, at exactly 1:37 p.m.

She did her semester registration on the same date. She also made payment for her compulsory final clearance fee on April 8, 2024, at 12:52 pm.

Further checks revealed that Anyim paid course registration fees for some courses like Law of Evidence, International Law and Diplomacy, Land Law 1 & 2, and Law of Taxation, a few to mention.

Also, on the graduation list sighted by our correspondent, Anyim, whose number stood at 2262, was conferred with LLB Law; she attended classes in Abuja Model Study Centre and graduated with a Third Class.

Speaking with a source in the office of the institution’s Registrar who craved anonymity because of the weight of the matter, he confirmed that Anyim graduated from the institution and that her name was on the graduation list for 2024.

When asked how the woman graduated in 2024, about eight years after the programme was suspended, the source maintained that it was possible.

“It is possible. She probably had waited some years to get herself together for the programme. Or deferred for other purposes.”

He further stressed that there are people who have spent about 10 years on their programme because they are busy with work or other things. He also said that the process of deferring admission to the school is simple, citing the example of lack of funds leading to the suspension of programmes.

Also, a check on the woman’s Facebook page showed that she is a police officer and truly graduated after she wrote, “And it came to pass yesterday 13th April being Saturday, 2024 at National Open University Abuja (sic). Father, I am saying thank you for making me Graduate from my Law programme. Congratulations 🎉 to me once again.

“Two Celebrations just for me in this month of April my birthday. Ur too faithful to fail me. Friends join me and thank Him for all he has done for me. Thank you Jesus hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah hallelujah (sic) Amen.”