Drunk driver crushes three sisters to death in Nasarawa

April 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A teacher, Suleiman Ozakwo of Anguwar Baiyi in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was thrown into mourning after a drunk driver identified as Ya Zakari, crushed his three daughters to death.

A family member, Saidu Alhassan, who spoke to the Daily Trust, said the incident happened on Friday, April 12, 2024, along Rafin Kunama, Abaji road in Toto.

He explained that the three teenage sisters, Nusaiba, Maryam and Rumaisa, were crushed after they left their home as usual to pay Sallah a visit to their uncle’s wife a few metres from the Ohinoyi’s palace.

“They were walking on the shoulder of the road while coming back from their uncle’s place when a drunk man at speed ran into them with his car, killing them on the spot,” he explained.

He further said that the suspect was apprehended and taken to the police station, but that later a mob asked the police for the vehicle he drove which they set ablaze.

The father of the deceased children, Suleiman Ozakwo, who also spoke with the publication, described their death as untimely, even as he said he could not challenge God for the tragedy and asked people to join in praying for the souls of his daughters to continue to rest in peace

A police officer who preferred anonymity confirmed that the suspect was arrested and will be arraigned in court on Monday, April 15.

“The man was arrested as he was drunk when he crashed his car into the three teenage girls and killed them on the spot. He will be arraigned in court on Monday,”. (www.naija247news.com).