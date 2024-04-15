Menu
Search
Subscribe
Nigeria Metro News

Drunk driver crushes three sisters to death in Nasarawa

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

A teacher, Suleiman Ozakwo of Anguwar Baiyi in Toto Local Government Area of Nasarawa State, was thrown into mourning after a drunk driver identified as Ya Zakari, crushed his three daughters to death.

A family member, Saidu Alhassan, who spoke to the Daily Trust, said the incident happened on Friday, April 12, 2024, along Rafin Kunama, Abaji road in Toto.

He explained that the three teenage sisters, Nusaiba, Maryam and Rumaisa, were crushed after they left their home as usual to pay Sallah a visit to their uncle’s wife a few metres from the Ohinoyi’s palace.

“They were walking on the shoulder of the road while coming back from their uncle’s place when a drunk man at speed ran into them with his car, killing them on the spot,” he explained.

He further said that the suspect was apprehended and taken to the police station, but that later a mob asked the police for the vehicle he drove which they set ablaze.

The father of the deceased children, Suleiman Ozakwo, who also spoke with the publication, described their death as untimely, even as he said he could not challenge God for the tragedy and asked people to join in praying for the souls of his daughters to continue to rest in peace

A police officer who preferred anonymity confirmed that the suspect was arrested and will be arraigned in court on Monday, April 15.

“The man was arrested as he was drunk when he crashed his car into the three teenage girls and killed them on the spot. He will be arraigned in court on Monday,”. (www.naija247news.com).

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Body of Makeup Artiste Who Died in Boat Mishap With Jnr Pope Exhumed
Azonuchechi Chukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwuhttps://gravatar.com/azonuchechivchukwu
Azonuchechi Chukwu - Business Journalist at Naija247news.com Azonuchechi Chukwu is a seasoned business journalist contributing to the insightful coverage of economic and financial news at Naija247news.com. With a passion for unraveling the complexities of the business world, Azonuchechi brings a wealth of expertise and dedication to his role. As a Business Journalist, Azonuchechi specializes in providing comprehensive analyses of market trends, corporate developments, and economic indicators. His in-depth reports offer Naija247news.com readers a nuanced understanding of the forces shaping the Nigerian and global business landscapes. Azonuchechi Chukwu's commitment to journalistic excellence is evident in his ability to translate complex financial information into accessible and engaging narratives. Whether exploring stock market fluctuations, corporate strategies, or economic policies, he strives to deliver content that empowers readers with valuable insights. With an educational background in business and a keen interest in the intersection of finance and technology, Azonuchechi stays at the forefront of industry dynamics. His coverage extends beyond traditional financial reporting, encompassing the dynamic realms of fintech, entrepreneurship, and sustainable business practices. Azonuchechi Chukwu's work goes beyond the surface, aiming to foster financial literacy and awareness among Naija247news.com's audience. By demystifying economic complexities and shedding light on emerging opportunities, he plays a pivotal role in keeping readers well-informed in the fast-paced world of business. As Naija247news.com's Business Journalist, Azonuchechi Chukwu continues to make meaningful contributions to the platform's mission of delivering timely, accurate, and relevant business news to its diverse audience. His dedication to journalistic integrity and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the business realm make him an invaluable asset to the Naija247news.com team.

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Body of Makeup Artiste Who Died in Boat Mishap With Jnr Pope Exhumed

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Body of makeup artiste, Abigail...

Three killed, others injured as military vehicle clash with tricycle in Yobe

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three persons have been reportedly killed...

Man 63 accidentally kills 100-year-old mother in Osun

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 63-year-old man named Lukman Odejoju...

Actor Alexx Ekubo mourns Jnr Pope and four others in Anambra boat mishap

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo, has taken...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Body of Makeup Artiste Who Died in Boat Mishap With Jnr Pope Exhumed

Entertainment 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. The Body of makeup artiste, Abigail...

Three killed, others injured as military vehicle clash with tricycle in Yobe

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Three persons have been reportedly killed...

Man 63 accidentally kills 100-year-old mother in Osun

CrimeWatch 0
April 15, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. A 63-year-old man named Lukman Odejoju...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com