Drama as US-based model accidentally uploads ‘cozy’ photo with Davido

A U.S based model identified as Bonita Maria has caused a stir on social media after inadvertently sharing a ‘cozy’ photo of herself and Nigerian singer, Davido.

The photo which has sent the internet into a frenzy captured the model and Davido in what appeared to be an intimate pose.

The duo could be seen close together in a relaxed, comfortable pose, with Davido’s arm around her.

Despite the photo’s swift retraction, it quickly made rounds across various social media platforms, with netizens speculating on the nature of their relationship.

Although as of press time, representatives of the singer are yet to comment on the trending photo.

Davido, a prominent figure in the Afrobeats music scene, has been under the public eye for both his musical achievements and personal endeavors.

With numerous awards and accolades to his name, including multiple MTV Africa Music Awards and BET Awards, Davido has established himself as a global ambassador for Afrobeats music.

The singer’s distinctive style, characterized by infectious rhythms and catchy melodies, has earned him a dedicated fan base worldwide.