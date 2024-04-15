Caroline Celico Denies Divorce Claims Due to Kaka Being “Too Perfect

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Caroline Celico, the former wife of Brazilian football legend Ricardo Kaka, has refuted circulating reports suggesting that she ended her marriage with the football star because he was “too perfect” for her.

Contrary to the viral statement attributed to her, Celico clarified that their separation was mutually agreed upon, and they continue to co-parent their two children.

Kaka and Celico tied the knot in December 2005 and welcomed two children during their marriage: a son, Luca Celico Leite (born June 10, 2008), and a daughter, Isabella Celico Leite (born April 23, 2011).

Nearly a decade after their marriage ended, Celico addressed the misrepresentation of their divorce statement, branding it as false and fake. She also spoke about her current life with her husband, Eduardo Scarpa Julião.

In a statement on her Instagram story, Celico clarified, “I divorced almost 10 years ago after a 14-year relationship, during which we welcomed two wonderful teenagers. It’s been nearly 8 years. I am now with my husband Eduardo, and we are expecting our first child next month.”

Celico emphasized the respect and gratitude she holds for her life experiences, highlighting the positive co-parenting relationship she shares with her ex-husband for their children.

She concluded by welcoming her followers to engage with her social media, where she shares about family, work, and spirituality with respect and love.

Following their divorce, Kaka remained a single father for several years before marrying Brazilian model Carolina Dias. Similarly, Celico and her husband are now expecting their first child together.

This clarification from Celico aims to dispel misconceptions surrounding her divorce and highlight the positive aspects of her current family life.