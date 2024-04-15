Menu
BREAKING: Parents, doctor's negligence killed Sylvester Oromoni- Coroner

The Coroner Inquest held at the Ogba Magistrate Court to investigate the death of Sylvester Junior Oromoni, a 12-year-old student of Dowen College, Lekki, has concluded that his death was due to negligence on the part of his parents and doctor

Mikhail Kadiri, the coroner magistrate, declared that Oromoni’s enlarged liver was not adequately treated, which resulted in his death.

Oromoni died on November 30, 2021.

Naija247news reported that his death was initially attributed to bullying and an alleged toxic substance he was forced to take in the school.

He was said to have mentioned that he was beaten up by five senior students of Dowen College whose names were Favour Benjamin, 16, Edward Begue (16), Ansel Temile (14) Kenneth Inyang and Micheal Kashamu, 16, son of late Senator, Buruji Kashamu, before he died.

However, on January 5, 2022, the Lagos State Government cleared the five Dowen College staff and students who had been charged with Sylvester Oromoni’s death in Lekki, Lagos.

 

 

Kadiri said: “Based on the foregoing, it is clear that the deceased’s health deteriorated in (doctor) PW 3’s care.

“PW 3, did not take proper care of the deceased, PW 3, completely abandoned the deceased for a period of more than 32 hours.

“The deceased’s death was an avoidable one but for the negligence of the parents and PW 3, they didn’t take him to the hospital until the day he died on November 30, 2021.

“The deceased went through an avoidable and excruciating pain and made to suffer needlessly.”

