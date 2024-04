April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Body of makeup artiste, Abigail Frederick, who d!ed in boat mishap alongside Jnr Pope and three others exhumed

Her body was exhumed today April 14 and is now being taken to her homestate, Akwa Ibom, where she will be laid to rest.

This is coming after her State Governor, Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom ordered that her body be brought home.(www.naija247news.com).