Band A Consumers Protest Under-Supply, Seek Downgrade Amid Tariff Increase

Band A consumers are expressing frustration over electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) failing to meet the promised 20-hour daily supply, leading some communities to request downgrading to Band B.

Communities are arguing that since they aren’t receiving the minimum supply, they shouldn’t be subject to the N225 per kilowatt hour tariff increase mandated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Investigations reveal that power allocation from the upstream value chain has significantly declined, making it challenging for DisCos to meet the minimum supply benchmark.

The Independent System Operator’s data shows a significant drop in load allocation to the eleven DisCos, standing at 2,989 Megawatts, well below the 4,200MW average needed to meet tariff requirements.

Meanwhile, DisCos and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are trading blame for the failure to meet the 20-hour supply demand. TCN disputes DisCos’ claims of system failures affecting supply.

The Nigeria Consumer Protection Network highlights the challenge of meeting demand, especially with Band A customers, given the country’s energy deficit.

PowerUp Nigeria emphasizes that tariff bands were introduced in 2020 to reflect service quality and infrastructure, with Band A customers now affected by subsidy removal.

DisCos are urged to establish rapid response teams to ensure minimum supply commitments, and electricity workers call for a reversal of the tariff hike to alleviate economic hardship.

In summary, consumers and stakeholders are grappling with supply challenges amid tariff adjustments, emphasizing the need for improved infrastructure and equitable service delivery.