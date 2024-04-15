Menu
Band A Consumers Protest Under-Supply, Seek Downgrade Amid Tariff Increase

By: Gbenga Samson

Date:

Band A consumers are expressing frustration over electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) failing to meet the promised 20-hour daily supply, leading some communities to request downgrading to Band B.

Communities are arguing that since they aren’t receiving the minimum supply, they shouldn’t be subject to the N225 per kilowatt hour tariff increase mandated by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC).

Investigations reveal that power allocation from the upstream value chain has significantly declined, making it challenging for DisCos to meet the minimum supply benchmark.

The Independent System Operator’s data shows a significant drop in load allocation to the eleven DisCos, standing at 2,989 Megawatts, well below the 4,200MW average needed to meet tariff requirements.

Meanwhile, DisCos and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) are trading blame for the failure to meet the 20-hour supply demand. TCN disputes DisCos’ claims of system failures affecting supply.

The Nigeria Consumer Protection Network highlights the challenge of meeting demand, especially with Band A customers, given the country’s energy deficit.

PowerUp Nigeria emphasizes that tariff bands were introduced in 2020 to reflect service quality and infrastructure, with Band A customers now affected by subsidy removal.

DisCos are urged to establish rapid response teams to ensure minimum supply commitments, and electricity workers call for a reversal of the tariff hike to alleviate economic hardship.

In summary, consumers and stakeholders are grappling with supply challenges amid tariff adjustments, emphasizing the need for improved infrastructure and equitable service delivery.

Investors Retreat as Banking Sector Faces Recapitalization Pressure
Gbenga Samson
Gbenga Samsonhttp://ThisDayLive.com
Samson Gbenga Salau [Editorial Board Adviser] Gbenga Samuel Salau is a professional journalist with over 17 years experience in journalism, he is a graduate of Communication and Language Arts, University of Ibadan. On completion of his youth service, he joined The Guardian as a freelance journalist and was later absorbed as a staff. While in the University, he was a campus journalist reporting for the Independence Hall and Faculty of Arts Press Clubs. As a campus journalist, he won the following awards; Independence Hall Press Best News writer; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best News Reporter/Writer; First Runner-up, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism; Association of Faculty of Arts Students’ Press Best Reporter; University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Political Writer; Winner, Reuben Abati Award for Investigative Journalism, and University of Ibadan Union of Campus Journalists’ Best Interviewer. He served the Association of Communication and Language Arts Students, as the Public Relation Officer, the same year he was appointed the News Editor of the Association of Faculty of Arts Students Press. The following session, he was made the General Editor, and a member of the 13-man University of Ibadan Students’ Union Transition Committee. As a reporter in The Guardian, in 2014, he won the Promasidor Quill Award Best Report on Nutrition and DAME Business Reporting category. In the 2015 edition of the Promasidor Quill Award, he won the best Report on Nutrition and Brand Advocate Categories, while in 2016, he won the NMMA Print Journalist of the Year, first runner-up Golden Pen Reporter of the Year and SERAs CSR Awards. Gbenga Salau loves traveling, reading, and listening to songs with good lyrics no matter the genre.

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

