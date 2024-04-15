APC Urged to Adopt N100bn Annual Budget, Electoral Reforms Ahead of 2027 Polls

Salihu Lukman, former National Vice Chairman of APC (North-West), calls for significant reforms within the party, advocating for an annual budget of N100bn to enhance operational independence and strengthen electoral advantages.

In a statement titled ‘Wither Nigerian Democracy: Urgency of Rebuilding Political Parties,’ Lukman emphasized the need for APC to reduce dependence on elected officials for funding and establish a robust financial framework.

He highlighted the importance of resolving party funding issues to empower party organs effectively, urging the new leadership to develop a comprehensive national budget and explore diverse funding sources.

Lukman stressed that the ruling party should operate with a budget exceeding N100bn annually, covering all party levels from national to grassroots, to align party leaders’ conditions of service with public standards.

Addressing the leadership crisis affecting political platforms, Lukman cautioned that challenges within APC could spread to other parties if party organs remain dysfunctional, citing examples from opposition parties like PDP, Labour Party, and New Nigeria People’s Party.

He expressed concerns over the decline of democratic values, emphasizing the need for a culture of debate and accountability within political leadership, urging APC leaders, including President Asiwaju Tinubu, to embrace reforms to strengthen electoral prospects.