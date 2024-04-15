APC Suspends Abdullahi Ganduje Following Corruption Allegations

Abdullahi Ganduje, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has been suspended by members of his ward, Ganduje Ward in Dawakin Tofa Local Government Area of Kano State, on Monday. This action follows corruption charges leveled against him by the state government.

The suspension comes ahead of Ganduje’s scheduled arraignment on April 17, 2024, on allegations related to bribery, diversion, and misappropriation of funds, including the acceptance of $413,000 and N1.38 billion in bribes, as determined by the Kano High Court.

Confirming the development, Kano State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Haruna Dederi, disclosed that Ganduje will face charges alongside his wife and six others. The accused individuals named in the writ of summon include Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Hafsat Umar, Abubakar Bawuro, Umar Abdullahi Umar, Jibrilla Muhammad, Lamash Properties Ltd, Safari Textiles Ltd, and Lesage General Enterprises.

The Kano State Government, as the plaintiff in the criminal suit against the eight respondents, expressed readiness to present 15 witnesses before Justice Usman Na’aba of State High Court number four.

Dederi emphasized the importance of accountability in governance, stating, “What he (Ganduje) doesn’t understand is that you cannot run away from the evil day, it will definitely come to you, and this will even serve as a deterrence to all of us that are also in government now.”

Regarding jurisdiction, Dederi clarified, “He was saying that we can’t prosecute him, forgetting that the offence also falls under the category of state offences,” adding, “It’s not totally a federal affair and we have even appealed to Justice Liman’s ruling on that.”