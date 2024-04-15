Angela Okorie on why Zubby Michael won’t dare to mourn Junior Pope

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood actress Angela Okorie weighs in on the controversy trailing colleague Zubby Michael, revealing why he cannot dare to publicly mourn the loss of his senior colleague, Junior Pope.

This came following the backlashes that trailed Zubby over his nonchalant recent post on social media while his colleagues were mourning the death of Junior Pope.

Addressing the outrage, Angela Okorie alleged that the actor has always competed with others in the industry, sabotaging relationships in his quest to be the best.

She added that Zubby Michael was never close to or even on the same level as the late actor but never respected the hierarchy in the movie industry.

She made this known in the comment section of a blog post, stating;

“Dem no born am well to post Junior pop, he knows why he is running, nollywood knows his story with Junior pop, Nigga be fighting every1 cos he wanna be number 1 of nollywood, mind you Junior pop na zubby Oga,” she wrote.(www.naija247news.com).