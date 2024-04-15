Menu
South East

Anambra2025: Over 300 APGA Members Defect to Labour Party, Opposing Soludo’s Re-election Bid

By: Samuel Onyekwe

Date:

In a significant political shift, more than 300 members of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State have defected to the Labour Party (LP), aiming to thwart Governor Chukwuma Soludo’s bid for a second term. The decampees, predominantly from Ogbaru local government area, were officially received into the Labour Party at the Onitsha Holiday Resort field over the weekend.

The reception was led by Chief Emeka Nwosu, the Labour Party chairman in Ogbaru local government, alongside Hon. Afam Ogene, representing Ogbaru federal constituency in the House of Representatives, LP governorship aspirant Valentine Ozigbo, and other LP stalwarts.

Former APGA aspirant for Ogbaru 1 constituency, Hon. Ndubuisi Igwilo, expressed the group’s dissatisfaction with Governor Soludo’s tenure, alleging a failure to fulfill campaign promises and citing perceived shortcomings in governance. Igwilo highlighted Soludo’s unmet pledge to conduct local government elections and criticized the perceived insignificance of infrastructure projects undertaken.

“I led the decampees into the LP because the LP is the party for the people,” Igwilo stated, emphasizing support for Peter Obi and the LP’s vision for the state. He praised the LP’s track record and expressed optimism about the party’s potential to lead Anambra in 2025.

Hon. Afam Ogene echoed sentiments of disappointment with Soludo’s administration, emphasizing the need for effective governance beyond infrastructure development. He welcomed the new members, underscoring the LP’s inclusive ethos and vision for the state.

In response, LP governorship aspirant Valentine Ozigbo commended the decampees for their decision, reaffirming his determination to challenge Soludo in the upcoming election. Ozigbo criticized Soludo’s performance and called for a change of leadership in 2025, urging Anambra residents to support the Labour Party’s bid for governance.

The event concluded with the leader of the decampees donating 200 bags of rice to LP party members, reinforcing their commitment to the party’s cause.

Samuel Onyekwe
Samuel Onyekwehttp://www.naija247news.com

