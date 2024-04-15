Menu
Actor Alexx Ekubo mourns Jnr Pope and four others in Anambra boat mishap

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 15, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Nollywood Actor Alexx Ekubo, has taken to social media to mourn his colleague, Jnr Pope Odonwodo, and four others who died in a fatal boat accident in Anambra state on April 10.

In a post shared on Instagram, Alex expressed sadness over the fact that the day he celebrated his birthday was the same day some of his colleagues in the film industry lost their lives.

He decried the amount of ‘’senseless and avoidable deaths” Nigerians face daily. He added that what is more shocking and heartbreaking is the ‘’merry-go-round during a critical emergency, the sheer display of ignorance, nonchalance & high-level illiteracy when the boat accident happened. He went on to pray that may God surround us with people with wisdom and human sympathy in our helpless moment and not those more interested in creating content out of our situation.”

He wrote:

‘’What is the meaning of life?

One minute we are here, the next minute we are not.

The tragedy of the boat accident that happened days ago, still has me shocked to my bones.

While I was celebrating my birthday, others were fighting for their lives.

I haven’t been able to attend any event or function properly since then, as I can only imagine the unbearable pain & utter confusion the families of all those whose lives were lost are in.

It’s incomprehensible the amount of senseless & avoidable deaths we are faced with each day in this country.

More shocking & heartbreaking is the merry-go-round during a critical emergency, the sheer display of ignorance, nonchalance & high-level illiteracy.

May we be surrounded by people with wisdom, & human sympathy in our helpless moment, & not those more interested in creating content out of our situation.

Dear God, please accept the souls of Jnr Pope, Abigail Frederick, Precious Oforum, Joseph Anointing & any other, forgive them their sins & grant them eternal passage to heaven.

Please oh Lord, give their families divine strength to bear this irreplaceable loss.

If they’ve ever needed you, they need you now.

To those who survived this mishap, or are affected by it directly or indirectly & are dealing with the trauma, please God comfort them on every side.

To us all, let this be a reminder that life is fickle & but a fleeting mirage.

May we tread carefully & go through life knowing that none of us knows which day will be our last.

Yesterday it was #MohBad today is #JnrPope&Co tomorrow it can be anyone.

Death is final, Life is fragile.

What is the meaning of life?

One minute we are here, the next minute we are not. ‘’(www.naija247news.com).

Previous article
Soldier Arrested For Stabbing Motorcyclist To Death In Lagos
Next article
Man 63 accidentally kills 100-year-old mother in Osun
Azonuchechi Chukwu
