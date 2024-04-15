“16 APC Aspirants, Including Gov Aiyedatiwa, Cleared for Ondo Gov Primary”

The national leadership of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has given a green light to all 16 aspirants who purchased expression of interest and nomination forms to contest the party’s primary for the upcoming November Ondo State governorship election.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

A Seven-man Screening Committee chaired by Senator Joshua Lidani completed the screening process, granting approval to all 16 aspirants to participate in the party’s primary scheduled for April 20.

The committee, inaugurated alongside the Screening Appeal Committees last week Friday, meticulously assessed the eligibility, suitability, character, and support of each aspirant in accordance with the Electoral Act and the election guidelines.

During the screening exercise held at the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, the committee engaged with the aspirants for over seven hours, carefully scrutinizing their submitted documents. Ultimately, all 16 aspirants were deemed to meet the requirements to contest in both the primary and main elections.

The committee’s comprehensive report, submitted to the party’s leadership through the Directorate of Organisation, confirmed the clearance of notable figures including Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa, former National Vice Chairman (South West) Isaac Kekemeke, Olusoji Adewale Ehinlanwo, Olugbenga Omogbemi Edema, and business mogul Senator Jimoh Ibrahim.

Also among the cleared aspirants are Funmilayo Waheed-Adekojo, Akinfolarin Mayo Samuel, former Commissioner for Finance Adewale Olumuyiwa Akinterinwa, legal luminary Olusola Alexander Oke SAN, Ohunyeye Olamide Felix, Morayo Lebi, Garvey Oladiran Iyanjan, Francis Adebayo Faduyile, Judith Folakemi Omogoroye, President Unilag Alumni (Worldwide) Ifeoluwa Olusola Oyedele, and Omo’Oba Okunjimi Odimayo John.

In their report, the committee highlighted the aspirants’ commitment to support the party’s eventual standard-bearer for the November governorship poll.

Additionally, the committee urged the national leadership to ensure a level playing field to uphold democratic principles and enhance the electoral process. They emphasized the importance of conducting a free, fair, and credible primary election on April 20, emphasizing the need to avoid imposing any aspirant on others to foster party unity and prevent future anti-party activities.