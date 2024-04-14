Yul Edochie: I’ve lived with pain within Nollywood

Renowned actor Yul Edochie has recently shared poignant reflections on the profound lessons pain has imparted to him, especially in the wake of tragic losses within the Nollywood industry.

In the aftermath of losing some of his colleagues, Edochie delved into the transformative role of pain, recognizing it as a powerful instructor in life’s transient nature.

He stressed the imperative of cultivating love and compassion toward one another, highlighting the uncertainty that shrouds human existence.

In an introspective message, Edochie expressed, “I have witnessed pain, lived through pain, and learned that life is fleeting. Pain serves as a poignant reminder to cherish each day and to nurture love because our time here is fleeting. Through pain, I have discovered resilience.”

Edochie’s candid reflections come amidst recent controversy over his public support for TC Okafor, a survivor of a tragic accident that claimed lives within the industry. Despite facing criticism, Edochie openly congratulated Okafor on his survival, extending prayers for his recovery on Instagram.