What exactly is her Crime? Uche Ogbodo defends movie producer Adanma Luke

By: Azonuchechi Chukwu

Date:

April 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

Actress Uche Ogbodo has come out to defend embattled movie producer, Adanma Luke.

In a post she shared on her Instagram page this morning, Uche asked what Adanma’s offence is with regards to the boat mishap that claimed the life of actor Jnr Pope and four others. While arguing that Adanma did not cause the accident, Uche said she had seen a video of Adanma also in a boat without wearing a life jacket.

Uche’s post reads;

STAND STRONG MY DEAR FRIEND @adanmaluke . GOD WILL SEE YOU THROUGH.

To all the people Calling on the Police to Arrest this woman, pls What exactly is her Crime?

She is just a young woman hustling hard to stay above water. To help her family.

ADANMA DID NOT CAUSE THE ACCIDENT! She Even Risked her Own life , I saw where she entered the boat without Life Jacket too . It could have been her boat also that crashed.

She was only a Victim of Circumstance by Being the Producer of the job where we Lost own Star Boy . A Legend @jnrpope .May his Gentle Soul Rest In Perfect Peace Amen 😭🙏🏽 .

BELIEVE ME MOST PRODUCERS IN NIGERIA HAVE TAKEN THIS TYPE OF RISK BEFORE.

Let’s not forget Ada is a Mother also , so she knows and appreciates other peoples Children , She Adopted 3 Children she is Raising as a Single woman plus her new born Son Ife.

She is a Daughter, a Sister, a Friend to Me , to Jnr Pope and to Many others .

She is a Very Kind Person. She would Never Wish what happened to Jnr Pope On anyone.

Pls you people should leave her alone!

She hasn’t been herself ever since the accident and hasn’t been able to nurture her 3 months old baby ever since the accident.

Nigerians Please Forgive Her , she ment Well when she gave Jnr the Job and paid him .

This was just an unfortunate Accident that has Broken All our Hearts .

Pls Tamper Justice with Mercy ."

Azonuchechi Chukwu
