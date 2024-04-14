Menu
South West

“We’ll ensure APC remains party of choice in Ondo, other S/W states,” says Sanwo-Olu.

By: Idowu Peters

Date:

Sanwo-Olu Vows to Uphold APC Dominance in Ondo and Other South-West States

Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, assured on Sunday that the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the South-West Zone will maintain its prominence, particularly in Ondo State, ahead of the gubernatorial election slated for November 16th. Governor Sanwo-Olu, serving as the APC Zonal Coordinator for South-West, reiterated the party’s commitment to collaborating with stakeholders to uphold its status as the preferred political platform in the region.

Following his appointment by the APC National Chairman, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje, to oversee party affairs in the South-West, Governor Sanwo-Olu disclosed plans to address internal issues and engage with essential stakeholders to ensure their welfare and active participation in democratic processes. This initiative aims to not only address existing concerns but also to ensure that members reap the benefits of democracy.

During a meeting with APC National and Zonal Executive members from the South-West at Lagos House, Marina, Governor Sanwo-Olu emphasized the importance of strategic decisions to rejuvenate and fortify the party within the South-West region. He highlighted the significance of collective efforts to enhance the party’s standing, emphasizing the need to address diverse challenges and amplify the voices of critical stakeholders.

Governor Sanwo-Olu acknowledged the unique circumstances surrounding Ondo State, given the impending gubernatorial election, and assured that internal issues would be resolved amicably. He expressed confidence in the party’s ability to maintain its preeminence in Ondo State, emphasizing the importance of unity among party members.

Furthermore, APC National and Zonal officers in the South-West expressed their unwavering support for Governor Sanwo-Olu, commending his appointment as Zonal Coordinator. They presented a congratulatory letter to the Governor, affirming their allegiance and commitment to his leadership in steering the South-West APC towards reinvigoration and progress.

In a communiqué issued after the meeting, APC National Vice Chairman (South-West), Hon. Isaac Kekemeke, outlined key resolutions aimed at fostering unity and reconciliation within the party across the South-West states. These resolutions include establishing zonal and operational offices, prioritizing empowerment programs, and convening a South-West Assembly of the All Progressives Congress.

The meeting concluded with a renewed dedication to engage with relevant stakeholders and ensure their empowerment, aligning with Governor Sanwo-Olu’s leadership. APC members from various South-West states, including National Secretary Senator Bashir Ajibola, National Youth Leader Mr. Dayo Israel, and APC Chairmen, were present, highlighting the collective commitment to APC’s continued dominance in the region.

