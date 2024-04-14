UBA well capitalised with over N2tr shareholders’ fund-GMD

The Group Managing Director/CEO of United Bank for Africa (UBA) Plc, Oliver Alawuba, announced during the bank’s full year 2023 investor conference call in Lagos that the institution is robustly capitalized, with shareholders’ funds surpassing N2 trillion.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Alawuba highlighted that UBA will soon raise the necessary capital as per directives from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Despite facing challenging geopolitical and economic landscapes, Alawuba emphasized that UBA achieved record earnings for the year.

“Gross earnings saw a year-on-year increase of 143.3% to N2.1 trillion, while profit before tax soared by 277.2% to N757.7 billion, firmly establishing UBA as a prominent financial institution,” Alawuba stated.

He attributed this growth to a substantial rise in net interest income driven by loan portfolio expansion, improved net interest margins, and significant contributions from foreign exchange operations, benefiting from heightened business activities and enhanced profit margins.

Addressing operating costs, UBA’s Executive Director of Finance and Risk Management, Ugo Nwaghodoh, noted a 69% increase, primarily attributed to foreign operations and currency-denominated expenses amidst adverse macroeconomic conditions.

Nwaghodoh highlighted the positive financial indicators: operating income surged by 168% to N1.6 trillion, while profit before tax increased from N201 billion in 2022 to N758 billion in 2023, with profit after tax rising to N608 billion from N170 billion in the previous year.

Additionally, total assets expanded by 90% to N20.7 trillion, with deposits growing by 93% to N17.4 trillion.

Looking ahead to the financial year 2024, Nwaghodoh provided guidance, projecting deposit and loan growth rates of about 20%, a cost of risk of approximately 3.8%, a non-performing loan ratio around 4.5%, a return on average equity of 30%, a return on assets of 3%, a capital adequacy ratio of 30%, a cost to income ratio of about 45%, and a net interest margin of approximately 7.5%.

UBA’s outstanding performance was further recognized externally, with accolades such as the African Champion of the Year 2023 at the Africa Financial Industry Summit (AFIS) in Togo and Bank of the Year Africa 2023 by The Banker, United Kingdom. Additionally, eight UBA subsidiaries were awarded Bank of the Year by The Banker, United Kingdom, including UBA Cameroon, UBA Chad, UBA Ghana, UBA Cote d’Ivoire, UBA Mozambique, UBA Congo, UBA Sierra Leone, and UBA Tanzania.