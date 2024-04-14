Troops neutralise bandits, recover weapons, animals

April 14, 2024.

Azonuchechi Chukwu.

The Nigerian Army Joint Task Force, Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) in North-West has neutralised 12 bandists, recovered weapons, AK-47 rifle, 1 magazine and 2 rounds of 7.62mm and 18 cows.

The operation’s Information Officer, Lt. Suleman Omale, disclosed this in a statement issued to newsmen in Gusau on Saturday.

Omale said the success recorded followed a continued offensive operations against violent extremists with a view to restoring normalcy in the North-West region.

He said the troops successfully dominated Babban Doka, Gobirawar Challi and Kabaro communities under Maru Local Government Area of the state engaging the terrorists in a heavy gun duel on Friday.

“During the operation our troops from Dansadau area forward operating base exhibited exceptional courage, overpowering the criminal elements and neutralising 12 terrorists, while others fled with gunshot wounds.

“In a subsequent mop-up the gallant troops recovered significant weapons and assets from the scene, including 1 AK-47 rifle, 1 magazine, 2 rounds of 7.62mm special ammunition, 1 locally made gun, 1 dane gun.

“Additionally, the troops also recovered 18 cows, 10 motorcycles belonging to the terrorists and destroyed them on the spot,” he said.

Omale quoted the Commander 1 Brigade and Sector 1 OPHD, Brig.-Gen. Sani Ahmed as commending the resilience, doggedness and gallantry displayed by the troops during the operation.

“Let me urge the galant troops to maintain the momentum and not to relent until normalcy is fully restored in the region,” Ahmed charged.

He extended his appreciation to the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Sokoto and Commander OPHD, Maj.-Gen. Godwin Mutkut, for his tactical leadership.(www.naija247news.com).