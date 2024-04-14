Menu
Search
Subscribe
Infrastructure

“Power Sector Workers Demand Reversal of 300% Electricity Tariff Hike, Threaten Nationwide Shutdown”

By: Emman Tochi

Date:

Workers in Nigeria’s power sector have called on the Federal Government to be transparent about the recent 300 percent increase in electricity tariffs and to reverse this hike to prevent further economic hardships.

Thank you for reading this post, don't forget to subscribe!

Represented by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the workers criticized the government for what they described as another anti-people policy. In a statement titled “Hike in Electricity Tariff – Danger Looms,” the Acting General Secretary of the Union, Dominic Igwebike, highlighted the challenges facing the electricity sector despite privatization.

According to the workers, the recent tariff increase from N68/kWh to N225/kWh is unjustified, particularly in a country where a majority of citizens struggle with basic needs and where electricity access is only about 55 percent. The justification provided by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that the hike would only affect Band A consumers, who constitute 15 percent of electricity users but consume 40 percent of the nation’s electricity, was deemed insensitive.

The workers emphasized that the burden of this tariff hike would ultimately fall on the general public, leading to increased costs for consumers and businesses alike. They illustrated potential scenarios where businesses would face significant cost increases, potentially leading to closures and increased unemployment.

Moreover, the workers raised concerns about the safety of their members, who could face hostility from communities during electricity disconnections due to tariff-related issues. They criticized the lack of stakeholder consultation before implementing the tariff increase and called for immediate reversal of the hike to benefit all Nigerians.

The NUEE warned that any attack or mistreatment of its members in the line of duty could lead to a nationwide shutdown of power supply without prior notice. The workers demanded that the government prioritize the interests of Nigerians by withdrawing the electricity tariff hike promptly.

Subscribe to Naija247news on Telegram
Previous article
Woman Dies After Alleged Poisoning At Shop Opening Party
Next article
Nigeria: Decade after Boko Haram attack on Chibok, 82 girls still in captivity
Emman Tochi
Emman Tochihttps://naija247news.com
Emma Tochi is Naija247news Media Northern Bureau Chief, he's based in FCT Abuja. He overseas the northern operations of this business media

Share post:

Subscribe

Popular

More like this
Related

Auto-crash kills 2, injures 13 injured on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway

Azonuchechi Chukwu Azonuchechi Chukwu -
April 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two people have died while 13...

Nigerian Markets Brace for Geopolitical Tensions Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

Godwin Okafor Godwin Okafor -
Financial markets brace for geopolitical tensions as Iran launches...

Justice Ahmad Belgore: That Compassionate Lawyer in Kano

Naija247news Naija247news -
By Yushau A. Shuaib He heartily observed the fast from...

Nigeria: Decade after Boko Haram attack on Chibok, 82 girls still in captivity

Naija247news Naija247news -
Investigations by Amnesty International reveal that the state of...

About us

Naija247news.com is an investigative news platform that tracks news on Nigerian Economy, Business, Politics, Financial and Africa and Global Economy. Naija247news was founded in October, 2010.

Company

The latest

Auto-crash kills 2, injures 13 injured on Sagamu-Ijebu Ode Expressway

Nigeria Metro News 0
April 14, 2024. Azonuchechi Chukwu. Two people have died while 13...

Nigerian Markets Brace for Geopolitical Tensions Amid Iran-Israel Escalation

Analysis 0
Financial markets brace for geopolitical tensions as Iran launches...

Justice Ahmad Belgore: That Compassionate Lawyer in Kano

Opinion 0
By Yushau A. Shuaib He heartily observed the fast from...

Subscribe

© 2021 tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

Social Media Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com