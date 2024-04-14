“Power Sector Workers Demand Reversal of 300% Electricity Tariff Hike, Threaten Nationwide Shutdown”

Workers in Nigeria’s power sector have called on the Federal Government to be transparent about the recent 300 percent increase in electricity tariffs and to reverse this hike to prevent further economic hardships.

Represented by the National Union of Electricity Employees (NUEE), the workers criticized the government for what they described as another anti-people policy. In a statement titled “Hike in Electricity Tariff – Danger Looms,” the Acting General Secretary of the Union, Dominic Igwebike, highlighted the challenges facing the electricity sector despite privatization.

According to the workers, the recent tariff increase from N68/kWh to N225/kWh is unjustified, particularly in a country where a majority of citizens struggle with basic needs and where electricity access is only about 55 percent. The justification provided by the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) that the hike would only affect Band A consumers, who constitute 15 percent of electricity users but consume 40 percent of the nation’s electricity, was deemed insensitive.

The workers emphasized that the burden of this tariff hike would ultimately fall on the general public, leading to increased costs for consumers and businesses alike. They illustrated potential scenarios where businesses would face significant cost increases, potentially leading to closures and increased unemployment.

Moreover, the workers raised concerns about the safety of their members, who could face hostility from communities during electricity disconnections due to tariff-related issues. They criticized the lack of stakeholder consultation before implementing the tariff increase and called for immediate reversal of the hike to benefit all Nigerians.

The NUEE warned that any attack or mistreatment of its members in the line of duty could lead to a nationwide shutdown of power supply without prior notice. The workers demanded that the government prioritize the interests of Nigerians by withdrawing the electricity tariff hike promptly.