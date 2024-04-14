PDP NEC Meeting Braces for Showdown as Camps Rally Behind Acting National Chairman

Ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) scheduled for Thursday, tensions are mounting within the party as factions mobilize in support of their respective positions regarding the fate of Acting National Chairman, Umar Ilya Damagum.

The rift within the party has drawn battle lines between the camps of ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the Nyesom Wike/G-5 group, with each side entrenched in its stance on Damagum’s leadership.

Reports suggest that Damagum may weather the storm, as the Wike/G-5 group has thrown its weight behind him, garnering support from various party leaders and NEC members. Notably, David Ombugadu, an aspirant for the office of National Chairman from the North-Central, has aligned himself with Damagum.

This development has caused anxiety in Atiku’s camp, which is advocating for the “Operation Rescue PDP” agenda but facing skepticism from PDP governors and members. Many cite Atiku’s intermittent travels to Dubai and suspect his motives, believing his renewed interest in party affairs is linked to securing the PDP’s presidential ticket for 2027.

A party source revealed, “It is gearing up to be a fierce battle at the NEC meeting, with two opposing sides—those aligned with the Wike/G-5 Group seeking to maintain the status quo, and Atiku’s camp pushing for a return to the PDP’s 1999 ethos.”

The fate of Damagum and other aspirants will hinge on the decision of key party officers within the NEC, including PDP governors, Board of Trustees (BoT) members, and other party leaders. Damagum’s team is poised to influence the meeting’s agenda, which may thwart attempts to remove him from office.

The looming showdown underscores the intricate power play within the PDP, with potential consequences for the party’s future direction and leadership structure. Atiku’s camp faces an uphill battle as they navigate the complexities of internal politics and rival interests.

Damagum, when approached for comment on the unfolding intrigues, declined to elaborate, stating, “I have no comment for now.”

Amidst the political maneuvering, concerns persist that the removal of Damagum could empower the G-5 group to assert control over the party’s leadership, potentially shifting power dynamics within the PDP. The proposal of power shift from North to South adds another layer of complexity to the deliberations.

The outcome of the NEC meeting will not only determine Damagum’s fate but also test Atiku’s political influence and strategic maneuvering within the PDP. As stakeholders prepare for the showdown, the future trajectory of the party hangs in the balance, with implications for the upcoming 2027 presidential elections.